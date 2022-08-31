Ex-Dalton cop sentenced to 5 years probation for sexual battery, violating oath of office

Aug. 31—A former Dalton police officer has been sentenced to five years probation after pleading guilty to sexual battery and violation of oath by a public officer.

Ethan Wayne Pugh was sentenced by Senior Judge Walter J. Matthews of the Superior Courts of Georgia. Matthews is a retired judge from Rome. He was brought in after local judges removed themselves from the case to avoid potential conflicts of interest. District Attorney Bert Poston also removed himself from the case.

Pugh received five years probation for the violation of oath by a public officer and 12 months to run concurrent for the sexual battery conviction.

Among other conditions, Pugh must give up his Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) certification, he cannot have any "contact of any kind with the victim or her immediate family" and he "must successfully complete an anti-sexual harassment training program approved by the probation officer."

Violation of the special conditions could result in the probation being revoked and he could be sentenced to prison for the remainder of the sentence.

Pugh was sentenced as a first offender. If he completes the first three years of his probation without an arrest for anything other than a "non-serious traffic offense" and abides by all the terms of his probation he will be released from probation unless the court or the prosecutor requests a hearing within 30 days.

According to the grand jury indictment about violating the oath of office, on July 8, 2019, Pugh "did engage in sexual contact" with "a college student doing an internship with the police department and assigned to do a ride-along" with Pugh. The indictment for the sexual battery count Pugh pleaded guilty to said Pugh "did intentionally make physical contact with the intimate parts of the body" of the woman "without the consent of said victim ..."

Pugh was arrested in March.

In a statement at that time, the Dalton Police Department said, "On July 10, 2020, the Dalton Police Department was notified of criminal accusations against an officer. That information was promptly turned over to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. On the same day, the officer offered his resignation from the department and it was accepted. The Dalton Police Department takes any allegation of misconduct seriously and makes sure they are thoroughly investigated by the proper authority. Any questions regarding this incident should be directed to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation."

The victim filed a civil rights lawsuit in federal court in Rome naming Pugh and the city of Dalton as defendants. She is identified as Jane Doe in that lawsuit.

According to the complaint, in the summer of 2019, when she was 21, she became an intern at the Dalton Police Department with the goal of becoming "the fourth generation of her family" and the first woman in her family to serve in law enforcement. She was an intern from June 3, 2019, to July 11, 2019.

Part of her duties was attending a weekly ride-along with a patrol officer, spending the day observing that officer on duty.

On July 8 she was assigned to ride along with Pugh. The complaint said that while the two were walking toward Pugh's patrol car, "Pugh purposefully and intentionally grabbed Ms. Doe's buttocks and did so without warning or consent."

The complaint claims Pugh committed other sexual offenses against the victim.

Attorneys representing the victim and the city in that lawsuit did not immediately respond to email and telephone messages Wednesday.

Pugh joined the Dalton Police Department in December 2015 after graduating from the Georgia Regional Police Academy in Rome, according to a post on the department's website.