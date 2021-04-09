The ex-daughter-in-law of Trump's CFO handed over boxes of financial records and a laptop to Manhattan prosecutors

Kelsey Vlamis
·2 min read
Trump
Donald Trump attends the D-day Commemorations on June 05, 2019 in Portsmouth, England. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

  • Jennifer Weisselberg delivered boxes of financial records and a laptop to prosecutors Thursday.

  • Weisselberg is the ex-daughter-in-law of the Trump Organization's longtime CFO Allen Weisselberg.

  • She is cooperating with investigations into Trump's personal finances and those of his company.

  See more stories on Insider's business page.

Jennifer Weisselberg handed over boxes of financial records to investigators with the Manhattan District Attorney's Office on Thursday as part of the investigation into former President Donald Trump's finances.

Weisselberg is the ex-wife of Barry Weisselberg, son of the Trump Organization's longtime Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg. Weisselberg's lawyer previously told Insider's Jacob Shamsian that she was cooperating with the investigation and had "several boxes of documents" left to deliver.

Weisselberg was seen Thursday morning transporting three boxes of records as well as a laptop from her building, The Washington Post reported.

Duncan Levin, an expert in financial fraud and Weisselberg's attorney, told Insider he was hired to help her sort through the documents and "turn over documents and information to law enforcement as is helpful."

A Trump appointee who drank vodka and had sex on the General Services Administration building's roof is back with a new political committee, documents show

"She has joint-bank-account information, credit cards, tax records, tax returns - that's the meat of what we're looking at to see what types of patterns we might be able to find," he said.

The Manhattan District Attorney's Office and the New York attorney general are conducting parallel investigations into Trump's personal finances and those of the Trump Organization. Weisselberg is cooperating with both offices as they look into whether the former president manipulated the value of his assets for loan and tax purposes.

Weisselberg was married to Barry Weisselberg from 2014 to 2018, and obtained the documents through their divorce. In addition to being CFO at the Trump Organization, his father, Allen Weisselberg, also manages the Trump family's personal finances.

According to The Post, a subpoena directed Weisselberg to turn over her ex-husband's records, such as bank and credit card statements, related to the Trump Organization and Central Park's Wollman Rink, which is run by the company and managed by Allen Weisselberg.

District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. has been trying to "flip" Allen Weisselberg and get him to cooperate with the investigation, The Post reported last month. Allen Weisselberg is believed to be a major focus of the criminal investigation into Trump's finances, which could be in its final stages.

Have a news tip? Contact this reporter at kvlamis@insider.com.

Read the original article on Business Insider

