Ex-Dayton cop loses lawsuit over dishonesty, 'Brady List'

Mar. 6—A Common Pleas Court judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by an ex-Dayton police officer who was fired for dishonesty.

Tonina Lamanna, a former police sergeant and K-9 handler, sued the city of Dayton alleging violation of due process, negligent supervision, defamation, retaliation and other wrongdoing.

The court granted judgment in favor of the defendant and dismissed the plaintiff's claim, said John Musto, Dayton's deputy law director, who declined further comment.

Lamanna claimed in a lawsuit in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court that the city put her on a "Brady List" without notifying her or allowing her to contest the decision.

The city's Brady List includes the names of police officers who were fired or resigned while facing termination after being accused of falsification or being untruthful.

Lamanna was fired after allegedly lying about accessing personnel records in a police records system.

She claimed that her name's inclusion on the list was unfair and violated due process and prevented her from finding work in her field.

Last month, Montgomery County Common Pleas Court Judge Michael Krumholtz sustained the city's request for summary judgment in the case.

He wrote that it was clear to the court that Lamanna could not prevail in any of her legal claims.

The case will be dismissed until Lamanna appeals the decision.