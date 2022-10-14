Ex-Dayton employee arrested on child pornography indictment

WHIO Staff
·1 min read

Fired Dayton city employee RoShawn Winburn, indicted in September on multiple child pornography charges, was arrested Thursday morning on those charges.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Former city employee convicted in corruption case

A Montgomery County grand jury returned an indictment formally accusing Winburn, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

In the pornography case, investigators have said Winburn used a hidden camera to take photos or videos of a child. Bond has been set at $100,000 cash or security, according to online county court records.

In 2020, he was convicted of corruption for soliciting a bribe in return for giving confidential information to an individual seeking city contracts.

We will update this developing report as we learn more.

