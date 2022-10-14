Ex-Dayton employee arrested on child pornography indictment

Fired Dayton city employee RoShawn Winburn, indicted in September on multiple child pornography charges, was arrested Thursday morning on those charges.

A Montgomery County grand jury returned an indictment formally accusing Winburn, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

In the pornography case, investigators have said Winburn used a hidden camera to take photos or videos of a child. Bond has been set at $100,000 cash or security, according to online county court records.

In 2020, he was convicted of corruption for soliciting a bribe in return for giving confidential information to an individual seeking city contracts.

We will update this developing report as we learn more.