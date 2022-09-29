Ex-Dayton employee convicted in corruption case indicted on child porn charges

WHIO Staff
Fired Dayton city employee RoShawn Winburn was indicted Wednesday on multiple child porn charges, according to a grand jury report from the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

He was convicted back in 2020 of corruptly soliciting a bribe in return for giving confidential information to an individual seeking city contracts.

Winburn is now charged with the following:

  • One count voyeurism

  • One count endangering children

  • Two counts illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance

  • Two counts pandering obscenity involving minor

  • One count of tampering with evidence

“This case was investigated by the Vandalia Police Department,” a Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office spokesperson told News Center 7. “The defendant used a hidden camera to illegally photo/video a minor child. The victim and the defendant are known to each other.”

News Center 7 has reached out to Vandalia Police for more information.

Winburn is currently not in custody and scheduled to be arraigned on October 13.



