Ex-Dayton employee convicted in corruption case indicted on child porn charges
Fired Dayton city employee RoShawn Winburn was indicted Wednesday on multiple child porn charges, according to a grand jury report from the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.
He was convicted back in 2020 of corruptly soliciting a bribe in return for giving confidential information to an individual seeking city contracts.
Winburn is now charged with the following:
One count voyeurism
One count endangering children
Two counts illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance
Two counts pandering obscenity involving minor
One count of tampering with evidence
“This case was investigated by the Vandalia Police Department,” a Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office spokesperson told News Center 7. “The defendant used a hidden camera to illegally photo/video a minor child. The victim and the defendant are known to each other.”
News Center 7 has reached out to Vandalia Police for more information.
Winburn is currently not in custody and scheduled to be arraigned on October 13.