In what may be state’s first conviction of its kind, ex-DCFS worker guilty of endangerment in death of AJ Freund; supervisor not guilty

In what is believed to be the first successful prosecution of it kind in Illinois, a former child welfare worker was found guilty Friday of child endangerment in the beating death of 5-year-old AJ Freund in Crystal Lake, but his supervisor was found not guilty.

Carlos Acosta, who was the case investigator for the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services, was found guilty of endangering the life of health of a child. He was found not guilty of reckless conduct.

Lake County Judge George Strickland said he could not find Acosta’s supervisor, Andrew Polovin, guilty of either charge because he did not know how much Polovin knew about AJ being abused

.

AJ died in April of 2019 after being beaten by his mother. JoAnn Cunningham. She is in serving a 35-year sentence for his murder.

The boy’s father, Andrew Freund Sr., was sentenced to 30 years in prison for his convictions related to covering up the murder by burying the boy’s body in a field.

Polovin’s attorney, Matthew McQuaid, said he and his client were “grateful” for the verdict.

“I never thought he committed a crime,” McQuaid said.

He said Polovin, who was fired by DCFS, is working in another field.

This was believed to be the first successful prosecution of a child welfare worker in Illinois, McHenry County State’s Attorney Patrick Kenneally said.

He said AJ’s family supported the prosecution and was “relieved” by the verdict.

As for DCFS, Kenneally said he hoped it would bring accountability to the agency.

“We hope it’s a shift in the landscape,” he said. “We’ve been running across — at least as long as I’ve been here — a significant deficit in the ability of DCFS to investigate these cases and to get us accurate information and to help us keep children safe.”

This is a developing story. Check back for more information.