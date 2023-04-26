Ex-Deer Park softball coach who had sexual relationship with student sentenced to 9 months

A onetime coach for Deer Park high school’s girls softball team who had a sexual relationship with a student was sentenced Wednesday to nine months in prison.

Andrew Geesner, 36, pleaded guilty last month in Hamilton County Common Pleas Court to one count of gross sexual imposition, a low-level felony charge.

Judge Alan Triggs imposed the sentence Wednesday.

The sexual relationship was a crime because of Geesner’s position as assistant coach on the softball team. Geesner’s attorney, Brian Goldberg, said in court documents that the girl was old enough to consent to the relationship. Her age is not included in the documents.

If the girl “had been Andrew’s next-door neighbor and they engaged in sexual conduct, it would not be a crime,” Goldberg said. If they were co-workers, he added, it would not be a crime.

The conduct happened between June 2022 and December 2022. By December, Geesner was no longer working at the school. He was indicted in January.

Geesner had started counseling through his church as well as a program that addresses various types of addictive behavior, court documents say.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Ex-Deer Park coach who had sexual relationship with student sentenced