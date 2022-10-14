Ex-delivery driver robs 7 gas stations on route gets at least 9 years in prison

Oct. 14—A Dayton area man who robbed seven gas stations at gunpoint in three counties that were on his delivery route will spend at least nine years in prison.

Da'Sean Marcus Allan McCleskey, 22, was sentenced Thursday to nine to 10 1/2 years in prison by Warren County Common Pleas Judge Robert Peeler.

McCleskey in August pleaded guilty to seven counts of aggravated robbery with a firearm, Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell announced.

McCleskey robbed seven gas stations at gunpoint from Dec. 21, 2021, through Jan. 19 in the cities of Franklin, Moraine, Huber Heights, Beavercreek and Riverside.

"McCleskey entered each gas station, masked and armed, and held the gas station clerk at gunpoint while demanding money," Fornshell said.

Three of the robberies were in Franklin at the following stations: Shell, 6651 N. Ohio 123 on Dec. 12; Sunoco, 6900 N. Ohio 123) on Dec. 19; and Marathon, 1111 William C. Good Blvd. on Jan. 2. Franklin police said the last robbery occurred Jan. 19 in Beavercreek.

Before the robberies, McCleskey worked as a delivery driver for Home City Ice.

"Each of his targeted businesses were customers to which he delivered," the prosecutor said.

Automated license plate reading cameras helped to identify McCleskey's vehicle that he used during the robberies. Even though he removed his license plate, the technology allowed police to identify the make and model of the car.

"With that information, police ultimately matched the vehicle to McCleskey," Fornshell said.