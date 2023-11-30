Ex-Democratic NC House member runs again for new Asheville, Woodfin, Biltmore district

ASHEVILLE - A former Democratic state legislator who emphasized his work across party lines says he will run again for the North Carolina House, this time in a new district that covers most of Asheville, Woodfin and Biltmore Forest.

In his Nov. 29 announcement, Brian Turner said he would provide experienced leadership for the new 116th District during a time of change in the General Assembly. Now controlled by Republicans, the legislature will get a new House speaker after the 2024 election and will see other shifts because of the redrawing of districts. “No matter who wins across North Carolina in 2024, we will have new folks in most of the leadership positions in state government,” Turner said in his announcement. “I was grateful for the pause but I want to be sure the people of Asheville and Buncombe County have an experienced leader they can rely on during this time of change.”

Former North Carolina Rep. Brian Turner said he plans to run for House District 116.

Turner, 50, lives in Asheville's Shiloh neighborhood and works as policy director for the N.C. Audubon Society. He is the first to announce for the new district. Buncombe GOP Chair Doug Brown said members of party were "still in the huddle" about a candidate.

Candidate filing starts Dec. 4. Along with the 116th, the county has two other state House seats, the 114th, comprising Buncombe's south and east, and 115th which includes the north and west.

The county also has two newly drawn N.C. Senate seats, the 46th, covering Asheville and central Buncombe and the 49th, which covers the west, north and east of the county.

The 116th's incumbent would have been Democratic Rep. Caleb Rudow, who announced Nov. 28 he was running for Congress. Turner told the Citizen Times he knew about Rudow's plans and "out of respect" timed his announcement for a day later.

The GOP holds the N.C. House by a 71-49 majority and the Senate by 30-20, enough to override Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper's vetoes. Republicans are looking to grow that majority with the new statewide districts they passed this year. Democrats are challenging the new lines in court.

The 2024 N.C. House districts for Buncombe County.

First elected in 2014, Turner was seen as enough of a moderate to win an older version of the 116th that leaned more to the center. He served four two-year terms before choosing not to seek reelection. Shortly after, he and his then wife, Katrina, publicly announced their separation after she came out as gay. They said they remained best friends and the split was not contentious.

The separation did not play into his decision not to run, Turner told the Citizen Times Nov. 29 and was instead about spending more time with his high-school age daughter.

Turner said his work across the aisle led to legislation creating the new Pisgah View State Park, bringing new employers, raising the minimum age of marriage in NC from 14 to 16, and giving survivors of child sexual assault more time to sue.

In a more partisan stance, Turner voted against the state's controversial HB2 "bathroom bill" that restricted transgender rights and its HB142 compromise.

Asked how he would fit with the more left-leaning new 116th, Turner, a former commercial real estate broker and vice president of a parachute-making plant, characterized himself as "reasonable left," not "far-left."

"I have a pretty progressive voting record" he said. "I think that because I'm not as vocal and don't give fiery speeches sometimes people think that I'm not as Democratic."

Turner was recognized three times by the NC League of Conservation Voters for environmental work and by the NC Chamber of Commerce for helping expand employment. He got backing from the Sierra Club, Planned Parenthood, and Equality NC as well as unions representing firefighters, the AFL-CIO and teachers.

He said he has declined "special interest" and corporate PAC contributions.

House Democratic Leader Robert Reives said the caucus was "thrilled at the possibility" of Turner's return.

"Rep. Turner’s responsive, focused, and measured leadership will strengthen our state in the next session.” Reives said.

More: NC Republicans enact voting, election boards changes over Democratic Gov. Cooper's vetoes

Redistricting rundown: How new maps and gerrymandering will affect Asheville, Buncombe

Joel Burgess has lived in WNC for more than 20 years, covering politics, government and other news. He's written award-winning stories on topics ranging from gerrymandering to police use of force. Got a tip? Contact Burgess at jburgess@citizentimes.com, 828-713-1095 or on Twitter @AVLreporter. Please help support this type of journalism with a subscription to the Citizen Times.

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: Ex-Dem. NC House rep runs again for new Asheville, Biltmore district