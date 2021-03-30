Ex-deputies charged in death of Black man arrested during ‘Live PD’ filming in Texas

Two former Texas deputies have been charged in the death of Javier Ambler, a Black man who died after his arrest was filmed by the reality TV show “Live PD.”

A grand jury indicted former Williamson County Sheriff’s Office deputies James Johnson and Zachary Camden on charges of second-degree manslaughter, the Travis County District Attorney said Tuesday.

Ambler, 40, was driving home from a poker game in March 2019 when Johnson attempted to pull him over for failing to dim his headlights, KVUE reported. A 22-minute chase continued into Austin, where Ambler’s car became disabled, the news outlet reported.

Camden arrived at the scene and both deputies used Tasers on Ambler as he told them he had congestive heart failure and could not breathe, KVUE reported. Ambler was pronounced dead at a hospital.

“With these indictments, we have taken another critical step towards justice for the Ambler family and for our community,” Travis County District Attorney José Garza said in a news release. “While we can never take away the pain of the Ambler family, the grand jury has sent a clear message that no one is above the law.”

Last year, “Live PD” was canceled days after KVUE and the Austin American-Statesman revealed the TV show filmed the fatal arrest. According to KVUE, “Live PD” confirmed it deleted footage of Ambler’s death.

In September, former Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody, who lost re-election, was charged with evidence tampering and intent to impair and investigation.

