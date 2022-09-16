Ex-deputy back in jail for alleged inappropriate conduct with female prisoners

A former Wichita County deputy who lost his job over allegations of inappropriate behavior with female prisoners was back in jail Friday.

Brett Alan Brasher, 51, was jailed after a grand jury returned a fresh indictment against him Sept. 6. A new charge of compelling prostitution has been added to the complaints against him. His bail was set at $200,000.

The allegations stem from incidents in the old Wichita County Jail in 2021 when Brasher was accused of unwelcomed sexual advancements on four female prisoners and touching one of them on the breast.

The indictment claims Brasher used his position as a deputy to threaten to withhold privileges from the women, such as access to television, telephones and visitation.

The offenses were alleged to have occurred from early September to late October 2021 and Brasher was fired at the end of October, according to Wichita County Sheriff David Duke. Duke said his office was short-handed at the time of the incidents and Brasher, who normally worked fugitive apprehension, took it upon himself to help with jail duty. The sheriff said at the time his office viewed more than 300 hours of jail video footage as part of the investigation.

The jail accusations were not Brasher's first brush with discipline. He was suspended with pay in March 2021 after a woman in Burkburnett accused him of inappropriate touching.

Brasher was originally indicted in February 2021 on the jail-related charges and the new indictments amount to a "cleaning up" of the original ones, according to courthouse sources. The compelling prostitution charge is new and has not yet gone before a grand jury.

