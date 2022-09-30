Ex-deputy convicted of invasive visual recording gets out of jail, pending appeal

A former Wichita County sheriff's deputy sentenced to serve state-jail time for emailing a nude photo of a 17-year-old has filed a notice of appeal and bonded out of jail Thursday — the day after his conviction, according to online jail and court records.

Gerald "Tony" Anthony Morgan, 46, was free Thursday from the Wichita County Law Enforcement Center on a $10,000 appeal bond, court and jail records show.

Morgan was convicted Wednesday of emailing a nude photo of a woman without her consent and with the intention of invading her privacy. He was working for the Sheriff's Office at the time of the Oct. 31, 2019, incident.

A jury of six men and six women found him guilty and handed down a sentence of 180 days in a state jail facility and a $5,000 fine. Seventy-eighth District Judge Meredith Kennedy sentenced Morgan Wednesday.

After the trial, the judge declined Wichita Falls defense attorney Michael Payne's request to use the bond from the court case resolved Wednesday by Morgan's conviction. Payne was acting as Morgan's bail bondsman for that $10,000 bond.

Kennedy said someone who is qualified to be a bail bondsman in Wichita County needed to be Morgan's bondsman for the appeal bond.

In addition, Special Prosecutor Mike Fouts did not want the old bond to be used for an appeal bond.

Fouts is the district attorney for the 39th District, encompassing Haskell, Stonewall, Kent and Throckmorton ­counties.

Shortly after the judge's decision about the appeal bond, deputies led Morgan from the courtroom in handcuffs. Subsequently, Payne filed a motion asking Kennedy to set an appeal bond. She ordered it set at $10,000.

Morgan received the minimum sentence for the state jail felony, according to Payne.

Invasive visual recording is punishable by up to two years in a state jail facility and a fine up to $10,000.

Morgan had filed a request for probation, noting he had never been previously convicted of a felony, court documents show.

Morgan emailed the 17-year-old's nude photo, which she had taken of herself, to his personal email from her cell phone, according to testimony in the trial. The woman's cell phone automatically used her Wichita Falls ISD email. She was a senior at Rider High School at the time.

WFISD security measures alerted the district to the emailed photo, and school officials suspended the 17-year-old and contacted her mother, who is now Morgan's ex-wife, according to testimony.

Morgan worked for local law enforcement agencies for about 20 years altogether, including earlier stints with the Wichita Falls police and WFISD as a school security officer.

According to his LinkedIn profile, he began working for the Sheriff's Office in December 2014. The last position he held was as a deputy in courthouse security.

Morgan was fired from the Sheriff's Office upon his indictment for the charge of invasive visual recording in April 2020, according to previous Times Record News reports.

While a police officer, he was charged in connection with an alleged domestic violence incident on Dec.17, 2011, according to previous Times Record News reports. The charges were dropped after about two years, and his appeal of his indefinite suspension from the Wichita Falls Police Department was settled.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Ex-deputy to appeal sentence