Ex-deputy shoots father of her unborn child during deadly dispute, Georgia police say

A former Georgia deputy found herself on the other side of the law after an argument with her boyfriend turned deadly, police and news outlets report.

Jova’a Jackson, 31, faces charges including murder after she was accused of shooting and killing the father of her unborn child, according to a news release from Clayton County police.

Her June 6 arrest occurred after Jackson, an ex-deputy with the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, resigned for unrelated reasons in May, WSB-TV and WXIA reported.

The sheriff’s office declined McClatchy News’ request for comment.

Officers were called around 8 p.m. on June 4 about someone shot at an apartment in Jonesboro, police said. They reported arriving to find Terell Douglas, 28, near the door with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to a hospital where he later died, police said.

Investigators said Douglas and Jackson were dating and that Jackson was pregnant with his child at the time.

Witnesses told police Douglas was visiting with a friend when Jackson showed up, and the couple started arguing. Things escalated when police said Jackson pulled out a gun and shot Douglas.

She left before officers arrived and arrest warrants were issued on charges of murder, stalking and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, the release said.

Two days later, Jackson turned herself in to authorities.

She worked as a Rockdale County sheriff’s deputy from October 2015 until May 2023, WSB-TV reported, citing a department spokesperson. The spokesperson said she was under investigation for employee misconduct and “resigned in lieu of termination,” according to WXIA.

An announcement on the sheriff’s office Facebook page showed Jackson had been promoted to corporal in January.

She remained in the Clayton County Jail on a $15,000 bond as of June 13, online records show.

Jonesboro is about 20 miles south of downtown Atlanta.

