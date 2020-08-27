Ex-deputy stole from store he was sent to protect during protests, California cops say

During protests sparked by the death of George Floyd, a sheriff’s deputy responded to a call about a burglary at a Big 5 Sporting Goods store in San Bernardino, the Daily Press reported.

But it was later discovered that the deputy himself stole merchandise from the business while it was being looted and used “unwarranted and unethical” actions to arrest a suspect accused of burglary, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

The Sheriff’s Department fired Erdem Gorgulu, 46, of Redlands, the deputy who allegedly stole from the store, on Aug. 24 after an investigation, a news release said. Prosecutors announced on Aug. 26 that Gorgulu faces charges “on suspicion of assault under color of authority and assault with a deadly weapon,” the Sun reported.

A deputy told the watch commander that he was concerned about Gorgulu’s use of force while he placed Juan Martinez in custody on charges of “looting, burglary and committing a felony offense while out on bail” on June 1, the Sheriff’s Department said. Afterward, the Sheriff’s Department opened an “internal administrative investigation” and placed Gorgulu on leave June 3, according to the agency.

Prosecutors say Gorgulu hit the suspect with a baseball bat while placing him in custody inside Big 5, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Investigators found that Gorgulu “committed an additional crime by taking property from the business,” the Sheriff’s Department said. Gorgulu faces accusations of “filing a false police report and looting,” according to the Sun.

After investigators served a search warrant, they found stolen items in Gorgulu’s personal car, the Sheriff’s Office said.

“The criminal acts committed by Gorgulu while serving in his capacity as a deputy sheriff are inexcusable and undermine all the good, valuable work deputies do every day,” John McMahon, the San Bernardino County sheriff, said in the release. “I will not allow criminal acts to go unchecked and assure the public our deputies will be held to the highest standard.”