Ex-Detroit City Councilman Andre Spivey sentenced to 2 years in prison in bribery case

Former Detroit City Councilman Andre Spivey was sentenced in federal court to two years in prison on Wednesday, capping the first case charged as part of a broad corruption investigation in Detroit.

Spivey asked for probation, but U.S. District Judge Victoria Roberts said a prison sentence was appropriate in part to deter other elected officials from corruption. Roberts said Spivey could delay reporting to prison until July 1 after his daughter graduates from high school.

"This wasn’t a mild case of corruption," Roberts said. "The court believes there is no public official who would respect the law that says it is illegal to take bribes if Mr. Spivey walked out of this courtroom with no jail time."

Federal prosecutors recommended Spivey serve 40 months.

Spivey, 47, addressed the court before he was sentenced, apologizing to his family, friends, and supporters.

"I broke the law and I was wrong," Spivey said. “I still believe in reclamation and second chances and when I look in the mirror, I still believe in myself. I ask this court to believe in me, too.”

Spivey pleaded guilty in September to accepting $35,900 in bribes from a confidential FBI source between 2018 and 2020 in exchange for wielding his political influence.

The bribes were paid during meetings between February 2018 and February 2020 with a confidential FBI source. Most of the meetings were recorded. An undercover agent was at two of the meetings, according to Spivey's plea agreement.

The councilman, who served for nearly a dozen years, accepted the bribes in exchange for his assistance with a proposed vehicle towing ordinance.

In the days ahead of his sentencing, Spivey and federal prosecutors gave the court competing versions of Spivey's bribery case in the days ahead of his sentencing.

Prosecutors said Spivey was driven by greed and deserved a 40-month prison sentence, while the former councilman contended he deserved probation because he cooperated with the FBI and only took money from close friends to help with mounting bills.

