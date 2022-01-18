Ex-Detroit Councilman Spivey says he cooperated with FBI, bought 4 sports jackets for wire

With his lawyer behind him, Detroit Councilman Andre Spivey heads into federal court in Detroit for plea hearing in front of U.S. District Judge Victoria Roberts on Tuesday, September 28, 2021.

Less than 24 hours before he is to be sentenced for a federal bribery conviction, former Detroit City Councilman Andre Spivey provided new details on Tuesday about special clothing he bought and other measures he took to cooperate with an FBI corruption investigation.

While federal prosecutors portrayed him last week as uncooperative, Spivey's lawyer said in a court filing that he bought four sports jackets that were to be fitted with recording devices, agreed to wear eyeglasses fitted with cameras and saved old text messages with other potential targets.

"The FBI may have found that defendant Spivey could not be useful to their investigations against the other targets, but this does not negate his efforts to substantially cooperate," read the court documents Spivey's lawyer, Elliott Hall, filed on Tuesday.

Spivey and federal prosecutors have gone back and forth in the last couple weeks about how severely Spivey should be punished for pleading guilty in September to federal bribery conspiracy for accepting $35,900 in exchange for wielding his political influence. Prosecutors have asked U.S. District Judge Victoria Roberts for a 40-month prison sentence. Spivey is seeking probation.

Spivey's case was the first charged in the ongoing federal corruption investigation into Detroit's towing operations and other matters. Four Detroit police officers or former officers also have been charged as part of the investigation, known as Operation Northern Hook.

Spivey's level of cooperation is one point of contention between the former councilman and federal prosecutors that is expected to factor into his sentence.

Prosecutors last week said Spivey was not cooperative — he lied during a government lie detector test and leaked sensitive information that harmed the investigation, they wrote in a court filing.

After the FBI approached him about cooperating, Spivey alerted an unnamed member of his staff, who allegedly was involved in the bribery conspiracy, to look out for law enforcement, according to prosecutors. Spivey also revealed the identity of a confidential FBI source involved in his case to another public official, prosecutors said. The information eventually was passed on to a target of the investigation, they said.

On Tuesday, Spivey attempted to downplay his disclosures about the investigation.

He claimed he only spoke with the staff member in generalities and reached out to the staffer to gather campaign finance records involving the confidential source, according to court records Spivey's lawyer filed on Tuesday.

"The government contacted the staffer several months later and asked him to wear a wire to attain further evidence against defendant Spivey. The staffer declined to go undercover," Spivey's lawyer, Hall, wrote. "The government was disappointed and now improperly links the staffer's decision to defendant Spivey's conversation with the staffer months earlier."

Prosecutors and Spivey also disagree on the nature of a $2,000 payment Spivey accepted in advance of a 2018 trip to Las Vegas.

Prosecutors detailed the payment earlier this month as an example of Spivey's greed. The payment was one of several bribes Spivey sought from the confidential FBI source, they have said.

But Spivey's trip to Vegas was with his family and he only needed the money after getting hit with some bills, Hall wrote on Tuesday.

"The government attempts to paint a picture that defendant went to Las Vegas for a weekend of debauchery, which is absolutely untrue and inflammatory," Hall wrote. "A husband and father scheduled a family trip and then ran into financial troubles. Period."

Contact Joe Guillen: jguillen@freepress.com or 313-222-6678. You can follow him on Twitter @joeguillen.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Ex-Detroit Councilman Andre Spivey bought clothes to wear a wire