Ex-Detroit police chief Craig to run for governor
Former Detroit police Chief James Craig formally announces his campaign for governor, but not before protesters derail his kickoff event and force him to move (Sept. 14)
Former Detroit police Chief James Craig formally announces his campaign for governor, but not before protesters derail his kickoff event and force him to move (Sept. 14)
The official poverty rate climbed to 11.4% in 2020 after five years of falling rates, according to U.S. Census Bureau data
Mississippi's last abortion clinic told the Supreme Court that its reputation as the nation’s least political branch of government is at stake.
Former Detroit Police Chief James Craig officially announced he is running for governor of Michigan in 2022 at a raucous press conference on Tuesday, September 14.This footage shows protesters chanting “James Craig has got to go!” and Craig arriving for his announcement speech.The protesters are seen blowing horns and whistles, drowning Craig out as he tries to make his speech.The Michigan gubernatorial election is scheduled to take place on November 8, 2022. Credit: Brendan Gutenschwager via Storyful
Cleveland safety Ronnie Harrison only played in 10 minutes of the Browns season opener after a sideline altercation with a Kansas City coach.
Former President Donald Trump and his son Don Jr. commentated the Saturday night boxing bout between Evander Holyfield and Vitor Belfort, receiving cheers of support from the crowd.
BOISE, Idaho—For Jon and Katie Herstein, living in this scenic city was a shared dream. Jon, 53, and Katie, 51, hoped to someday live among the rolling mountains and lush parks that have long beckoned nature lovers and outdoor-sports enthusiasts. In Idaho’s idyllic Treasure Valley, their children, ages 12 and 14, could ride their bikes to school.
When Dave starts researching his genealogy, he makes a surprising discovery: he and Calvin are more than just neighbors. Also, Tina offers to help Gemma when she's overcome with morning sickness, and inadvertently stumbles on a new business idea, on the fourth season premiere of THE NEIGHBORHOOD, Monday, Sept. 20 (8:00-8:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.
This is how the insanity started…
The pop icon knows she's still the queen of shock value.
Former President Donald Trump teased a 2024 run at the White House, alluding that the decision to run might not be up to him.
Why do the Rockets want to part ways with John Wall, a five-time NBA All-Star? Here's a look at the potential reasoning by Rafael Stone.
Former Vice President Mike Pence is picking up the pace, with a flurry of public events and political activity, as the former vice president prepares for a possible White House bid.
Kirk Herbstreit ranks top-6 teams following Week 2.
The theme of last night’s Met Gala was “In America“, and the celebrities who attended the illustrious event interpreted the prompt in every possible way. Billie Eilish gave us an homage to Marilyn Monroe, while Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wore a gown with “Tax The Rich” painted in red across the back, and Kim Kardashian went incognito in a full-body Balenciaga blackout hoodie. Standing out amid the star-studded guest list, 19-year-old Indigenous model and activist Quannah Chasinghorse
Kevin Durant says Kobe Bryant was always hackin him.
Loren and Alexei Brovarnik welcomed their second baby, another son, on Aug. 16
A man was sentenced to 10 years in prison after stabbing a woman with a syringe filled with semen at a Maryland grocery store.
Tropical Storm Nicholas slowed to a crawl over the Houston area Tuesday after making landfall earlier as a hurricane, knocking out power to a half-million homes and businesses and dumping more than a foot (30.5 centimeters) of rain along the same area swamped by Hurricane Harvey in 2017. Nicholas could potentially stall over storm-battered Louisiana and bring life-threatening floods across the Deep South over the coming days, forecasters said. Nicholas made landfall early Tuesday on the eastern part of the Matagorda Peninsula and was soon downgraded to a tropical storm.
Graeme Sloan/Sipa via AP ImagesIn August, as Tropical Storm Fred unleashed record flooding across his western North Carolina district, 26-year-old freshman Rep. Madison Cawthorn was doing what he does best: posting.Cawthorn’s presence on the MAGA-iest corners of social media is so prolific that it wasn’t until a few days after the storm—after he had criticized President Joe Biden over the withdrawal from Afghanistan, called the Democratic governor of his state a “tyrant,” warned his followers ab
The Illinois Republican explained why the former president is "one of the weakest men that I've ever seen."