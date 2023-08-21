Ex-developer Scott Chappelle, convicted of tax evasion, loses Michigan law license

LANSING — Former Lansing-area developer Scott Chappelle, who is serving a federal prison sentence for tax evasion, has lost his Michigan law license.

The state Attorney Discipline Board issued a notice on July 31 that said, based on Chappelle's felony conviction and a stipulation, he has been disbarred from the practice of law in Michigan and fined about $1,200.

Chappelle's law license was automatically suspended following his guilty plea on April 25, 2022, but the July order makes the disbarment final.

Timothy Belevetz, an attorney for Chappelle, declined to comment.

In 2020, Chappelle was indicted by a grand jury on two counts each of tax evasion, filing false documents and making a false statement to investigators and one count each of filing a false tax return and bank fraud.

The government said Chappelle failed to pay the IRS more than $830,000 in employment taxes withheld from employee wages between 2010 through 2019.

His companies had been involved in commercial and residential developments in Michigan and several other states, including Lansing-area projects Red Cedar Flats and a Meridian Township office development off Northwind Drive.

Chappelle also spent years trying to develop projects at Grand River Avenue and Abbot Road in East Lansing but ultimately sold the property.

A judge sentenced him to more than three years in prison.

On Aug. 15, Chappelle, 62, lost his federal appeal to shorten his sentence.

His earliest release date, according to online records, is April 28.

Reporter Ken Palmer contributed to this story.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Scott Chappelle, convicted of tax evasion, loses Michigan law license