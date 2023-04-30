Ex-DFACs employee accused of abusing children in his care, GBI says
A former employee of the Division of Family and Children Services was arrested for allegedly hurting kids in his care.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
On April 14, the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office asked the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to look into child abuse allegations of a former DFACs employee.
Officials said there were allegations that 40-year-old Roy Payne of Calhoun, had abused children in his custody.
TRENDING STORIES:
75-year-old Ga. woman sold house to give Facebook romance scammer $100K, police report shows
Atlanta film industry prepares for potential ‘catastrophic’ strike as writers union negotiations end
Accident involving multiple vehicles, including Georgia Power truck, partially shuts down I-75
Payne was arrested and charged with three counts of child abuse, three counts of child molestation and one count of sodomy.
He was transported to the Gordon County Jail.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS: