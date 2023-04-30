Ex-DFACs employee accused of abusing children in his care, GBI says

A former employee of the Division of Family and Children Services was arrested for allegedly hurting kids in his care.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On April 14, the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office asked the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to look into child abuse allegations of a former DFACs employee.

Officials said there were allegations that 40-year-old Roy Payne of Calhoun, had abused children in his custody.

TRENDING STORIES:

Payne was arrested and charged with three counts of child abuse, three counts of child molestation and one count of sodomy.

He was transported to the Gordon County Jail.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: