Ex-DFCS worker gets life in prison

Feb. 20—ADEL — A former employee with the Division of Family and Children Services has been sentenced to life in prison on multiple child sex charges, the district attorney's office said.

Amelia Spires, 47, was sentenced Feb. 14 to two consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole plus 69 additional years in prison, a statement from Alapaha Judicial Circuit District Attorney Chase Studstill's office said.

She pleaded guilty to four counts including aggravated sexual battery, cruelty to children and two other sex-related charges, the statement said.

"Because of the nature of the charges and to protect the victim, we are unable to give out many details in this case. However, it's clear that the crimes committed by Spires were disturbing," Studstill said in the statement.

Studstill's office confirmed she had worked with DFCS but was unemployed both when the crimes took place and at the time of sentencing.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the FBI and the Cook County Sheriff's Office were involved in the investigation, the district attorney's office said.

Terry Richards is the senior reporter for The Valdosta Daily Times.