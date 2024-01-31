Ex-DHEC leader to challenge Mace in GOP congressional primary, media reports

Catherine Templeton, a former state agency director who ran for governor in 2018, will make a run for Congress, according to media reports.

Templeton plans to challenge U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace, R-Isle of Palms, in this year’s Republican primary in the First Congressional District, the Post and Courier reported. The First District covers the Lowcountry.

It has been expected Mace would face a political challenge in the Republican primary after she was one of eight Republicans to join all the Democrats who voted to oust House Speaker Kevin McCarthy from his job in October.

Whoever comes out of the Republican primary will face the winner of the Democratic primary which is shaping up to have two competitors: Mac Deford, an attorney and Citadel graduate, and Michael B. Moore, a decedent of Civil War hero Robert Smalls.

Templeton ran for governor in 2018 and finished third in a five-person Republican primary behind Gov. Henry McMaster and Upstate businessman John Warren.

Templeton also served as director of the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control from 2011 to 2014 when Nikki Haley was governor.

Filing for congressional races begins March 16 and runs until April 1. Primary elections for congressional and state legislative seats are June 11.