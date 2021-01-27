Ex-diplomat denies publishing 'hints' designed to reveal identity of Salmond accusers

Dan Sanderson
Craig Murray, who is on trial for contempt of court - &#xa0;Guy Smallman/Getty
Craig Murray, who is on trial for contempt of court - Guy Smallman/Getty

A former British diplomat on trial for contempt of court has denied dropping a series of “hints” designed to reveal the identities of women who accused Alex Salmond of sexual assault.

Craig Murray, who served as the UK’s ambassador to Uzbekistan and is now a self-styled human rights campaigner and journalist, was charged last April over articles he published online about the criminal case against the former First Minister.

At his trial on Wednesday, held virtually, three senior judges were invited to conclude that the 62-year-old had published information on his blog that would allow readers to learn the identity of complainers in Mr Salmond's case by means of 'jigsaw identification' in contravention of a court order.

He is also accused of publishing material that risked causing “substantial prejudice” to Mr Salmond’s trial, held in March last year, at which the former SNP leader was cleared of all 13 sex assault charges. Mr Murray denies contempt of court, and his lawyer, John Scott QC, said his client's articles had been an honest attempt to redress what he saw as unfair coverage of Mr Salmond’s case in the mainstream media.

Mr Salmond arrives at his trial last year, which Craig Murray wrote about - &#xa0;Jeff J Mitchell/Getty
Mr Salmond arrives at his trial last year, which Craig Murray wrote about - Jeff J Mitchell/Getty

An ambassador between 2002 and 2004, he has been vocal in his belief that Mr Salmond was the victim of a conspiracy. A supporter of Scottish independence, Mr Murray stood for the position of SNP President at the party’s conference in November, winning 20 per cent of votes in a three-way contest. If convicted, he could face up to two years in jail.

At Mr Salmond’s trial, orders were passed which prevented the media from reporting on information that could lead to the identity of complainers - a common occurrence in hearings concerning alleged offences of a sexual nature.

Mr Scott said: “The Crown’s position appears to be that what has been presented to the court must be a deliberate campaign to drop enough hints so that the complainers can be identified.

“[But] this is not someone who is fixated on the Alex Salmond trial or dropping enough hints so the complainers could be identified.”

He claimed that Mr Murray could have published the names of the complainers before the court made its order, but had decided not to do so.

He added that his client had been attempting to highlight a “bigger picture” through his coverage. “He sees and has reported on the courts as a beacon of integrity,” Mr Scott added. “He sees the mainstream media coverage as biased and one-sided, what he tried to offer was a more balanced account of a high-profile trial with aspects, as he saw it, of great public interest."

Lady Dorrian, who presided over proceedings and was also the judge for Mr Salmond's trial, said it “seemed strange” that the Crown had taken no action in relation to two articles written by Mr Murray in advance of the trial, only to later bring charges on the basis that they had risked compromising proceedings after they concluded. No-one had complained that Mr Salmond's trial had not been fair, the court heard.

Alex Prentice QC, the Advocate Depute, acknowledged the passage of time was a factor the court could take into account, but argued the earlier articles pointed to the “attitude of the respondent in maintaining [the complainers’] anonymity.”

He said the Crown had concerns about three articles in total - two written in advance of Mr Salmond’s trial and one written shortly after his acquittal.

Referring to one article, entitled ‘Yes Minister Fan Fiction’, Mr Prentice said it raised “a number of issues.” “One, the substantial prejudice prior to the trial, and secondly, the possible jigsaw identification leading to the identification of some of the complainers,” he said. “The respondent was written to by the Crown with the view expressed that it might constitute Contempt of Court. The respondent did not accept that.

“The Crown could of course have brought formal proceedings at that stage to draw the matter to the attention of the court, but after careful consideration, decided not to do that.

“It is nevertheless relevant now because it demonstrates the attitude of the respondent in maintaining anonymity and there are detailed submissions on why that article in itself could lead to substantial prejudice and later to the identification [of complainers].”

Lady Dorrian said she and her colleagues would issue a verdict soon.

Latest Stories

  • Black National Guardsman describes being deployed to protect Biden’s inauguration: 'I just felt this huge sense of pride'

    As most of the 25,000 National Guardsmen who were called upon to protect Washington, D.C., during the presidential inauguration began heading home this week, one Black service member agreed to speak to Yahoo News about the experience of protecting the nation’s capital in the wake of a pro-Trump riot on Capitol Hill. 

  • Why Black Americans aren't being vaccinated for COVID-19 at the same rate as whites

    Early data on the rollout of the vaccines for COVID-19 shows that minority populations in the United States already disproportionately affected by the pandemic are not being immunized at the same rate as white Americans. 

  • Russian authorities target Navalny's associates and wife in series of police raids ahead of protests

    Russian authorities raided the homes of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny and his associates on Wednesday, piling pressure on opposition figures ahead of a major rally planned for this weekend. Masked police on Wednesday afternoon broke down the door of Mr Navalny’s rented flat despite the pleas from his wife who was inside, asking for her lawyer, Veronika Polyakova. Ms Polyakova arrived at her house but was not allowed in to witness the search, a clear violation of the Russian law,she told the Dozhd TV channel. In the biggest wave of police action against the opposition in months, law enforcement agents raided at least seven homes on Wednesday, including a Moscow property owned by Mr Navalny but where he has not lived for years, and the office of his associates who run his YouTube channel. A video posted online by Lyubov Sobol, a close ally of Mr Navalny, showed black-clad masked men break down the door and walk into the office.

  • U.S. Senate expected to confirm Blinken as Secretary of State on Tuesday

    The U.S. Senate is expected to confirm President Joe Biden's nominee for secretary of state, veteran diplomat Antony Blinken, on Tuesday, after the Senate Foreign Relations Committee voted strongly in favor of his appointment. After the 15-3 vote by the committee, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said the full Senate would vote on Blinken at noon EST (1600 GMT) on Tuesday. Although the three committee no votes came from Republicans, Blinken is expected to be confirmed with strong bipartisan support.

  • Merck ends COVID-19 vaccine program, citing inferior immune responses

    Drugmaker Merck said on Monday it would stop the development of its two COVID-19 vaccines and focus pandemic research on treatments, with initial data on an experimental oral antiviral expected by the end of March.

  • UN group says Sri Lanka virus cremation rule violates rights

    A group of U.N experts has criticized Sri Lanka's requirement that those who die of COVID-19 be cremated, even it goes against a family's religious beliefs, and warned that decisions based on “discrimination and aggressive nationalism” could incite hatred and violence. The experts, who are part of the Special Procedures of the U.N Human Rights Council, said in a statement Monday that rule amounts to a human rights violation. “We deplore the implementation of such public health decisions based on discrimination, aggressive nationalism and ethnocentrism amounting to persecution of Muslims and other minorities in the country,” the experts said.

  • Schumer Says Impeachment Trial Will Move ‘Quickly,’ Won’t Require Many Witnesses

    Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Monday evening that he expects that the impeachment trial of former president Trump will move “relatively quickly” and won’t require many witnesses. “The trial will be done in a way that is fair but … relatively quickly,” Schumer said during an interview with MSNBC that was broadcast Monday night. “I don’t think there’s a need for a whole lot of witnesses,” the New York Democrat said, adding that Democrats will “not let the Republicans be dilatory.” House impeachment managers delivered the single article of impeachment against Trump for “incitement of insurrection” to the Senate on Monday. House Democrats filed the impeachment article after the Capitol riot on January 6 when Trump supporters forced their way past the Capitol Police and marauded through the halls of Congress. Prior to the violence, which ended with five dead, Trump spoke at a rally in front of the White House and encouraged his supporters to “fight like hell.” Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell had pushed to delay to Senate trial until mid-February to give both the Trump team and Democratic prosecutors time to prepare their arguments. Schumer has said that the impeachment trial will begin the week of February 8. In the impeachment article, Democrats cited the 14th Amendment, which prevents those who “engaged in insurrection or rebellion” against the U.S. from ever holding public office in the future. If convicted, a separate simple majority vote would be held to determine whether Trump would be barred from running for president in 2024 or any other public office. Some Republicans have criticized what they see as Democrats’ haphazard approach to the impeachment process. Senator Marco Rubio said Trump is entitled to “due process,” and cautioned that “the House doesn’t have much of a record of witnesses because they rammed it through very quickly.” “The first chance I get to vote to end this trial, I will do it, because I think it’s really bad for America,” Rubio said.

  • Biden announces government's intention to increase total U.S. COVID-19 vaccine orders by 50 percent

    President Biden announced Tuesday that his administration intends to order an additional 100 million doses of both the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines. The extra 200 million doses, which Biden said should arrive by the summer, would boost the country's supply by about 50 percent to 600 million shots total, meaning that there would be enough shots available to inoculate 300 million people in the coming months without the Food and Drug Administration granting approval for any other vaccine candidates. Pres. Biden says his admin has ordered 200 million more COVID-19 vaccine doses that will be available by summer, increasing the total number ordered from 400 million to 600 million pic.twitter.com/VFZ3qTmUK9 — NowThis (@nowthisnews) January 26, 2021 It's another sign that the government is raising expectations for the vaccine rollout. On Monday, Biden upped the daily vaccination goal from 1 million to 1.5 million throughout his first 100 days in office and suggested that any American who wants a shot could be able to get one by the spring. FiveThirtyEight's Nate Silver applauded the administration for getting more ambitious, though he noted it could be difficult — impossible, even, unless the shots are approved for children — to find 300 million willing Americans to get vaccinated by the end of summer. In practice it's going to be hard to find 300m Americans willing to get vaccinated by Sept. 22. (It's literally impossible until vaccines are approved for children.) And we'll probably eventually mix in some one-dose vaccines. Still, ramping up to 2-2.5m/day is a laudable goal. — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) January 26, 2021 More stories from theweek.comMitch McConnell is the GOATSarah Huckabee Sanders' shameless campaign for governorTrump's impeachment lawyer said he thinks 'the facts and the law will speak for themselves'

  • China seeks details about Chinese crew after tankers seized by Indonesia

    China said on Wednesday it was seeking details about 25 of its nationals who were among 61 crew on two supertankers seized by Indonesia on suspicion of illegally transferring oil. Indonesia said on Sunday it had seized the vessels after they were detected making the transfer from Iranian-flagged MT Horse to Panamanian-flagged MT Freya, causing an oil spill. The Indonesian authorities said the seizure was not related to U.S. sanctions, which Washington imposed in a bid to shut off Iran's oil exports in a dispute over Tehran's nuclear programme.

  • Singapore detains 16-year-old over plans to attack mosques

    Authorities in Singapore said Wednesday that they had detained without trial a 16-year-old student who made detailed plans and preparations to launch “terrorist attacks” on two mosques with a machete. The Internal Security Department said the Singaporean teen was inspired by an Australian gunman who killed 51 worshippers at two mosques in New Zealand in 2019. The teen was detained in December, and was the youngest terror suspect to be held under the country's Internal Security Act, it added.

  • Sarah Huckabee Sanders: The Trump defender enters political race

    Known to millions around the world for her staunch defence of Trump, now it's her turn to speak for herself.

  • Here Are The Brightest Decor Buys of the Season

    Let’s get loudOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Biden ‘doesn’t think’ Senate will convict Trump, but says second impeachment ‘has to happen’

    Former president’s unprecedented second Senate trial set to start on week of 8 February

  • On Holocaust Remembrance Day, Pope warns against new nationalism

    Pope Francis on Wednesday marked the 76th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz death camp by urging people to keep a close watch on ideological extremism, because "these things can happen again". He spoke three weeks after displays of anti-Semitism surfaced at the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6 and two weeks after one of Montreal's largest synagogues was vandalised and almost set on fire. Speaking at his general audience, held inside the papal library because of coronavirus restrictions, Francis said it was imperative that the world did not forget.

  • Thai court acquits 80-year-old writer of defaming monarchy

    An 80-year-old writer accused of defaming Thailand's monarchy in 2015 because of comments he made at a public seminar about the constitution was acquitted Tuesday by the Criminal Court. The court ruled that Bundit Aneeya had not violated the lese majeste law because he had not specifically referred to royalty and had not used rude language. The court last week gave a record sentence of 43 1/2 years under the law to a woman arrested six years ago who posted audio clips online deemed critical of the monarchy.

  • Guatemalan Maya families fear relatives among Mexican massacre victims

    Guatemalan Maya families said on Monday they feared relatives were among bodies found over the weekend in a remote part of northern Mexico along a route popular with migrant smugglers heading towards the U.S. border. After receiving a tip off in the border state of Tamaulipas in northern Mexico, Mexican authorities recovered 19 bodies, many of which had gunshot wounds and were badly charred. Evaristo Agustin was among some 30 indigenous men and women who traveled to the foreign ministry in Guatemala City from distant highland provinces on Monday after word spread their relatives may be among the deceased.

  • Biden removes Sean Conley, the White House physician accused of misleading the public about Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis

    President Joe Biden's longtime physician, Dr. Kevin O'Connor, will replace Conley as the head of the White House Medical Unit.

  • Josh Hawley accuses Democrats who filed ethics complaint of conspiring with Lincoln Project

    Missouri senator has faced calls to resign over objection to Biden election win

  • Pakistani suspect admits to role in Daniel Pearl’s beheading

    After 18 years of denial, the Pakistani suspect convicted and later acquitted in the 2002 beheading of American journalist Daniel Pearl has told a court he played a “minor" role in the killing, the Pearl family lawyer said Wednesday. A letter handwritten by Ahmad Saeed Omar Sheikh in 2019, in which he admits limited involvement in the killing of the Wall Street Journal reporter, was submitted to Pakistan's Supreme Court nearly two weeks ago. It wasn't until Wednesday that Sheikh's lawyers confirmed their client wrote it.

  • Biden administration has system in place where reporters will not ask president tough questions: Media critic

    Steve Krakauer, editor at Fourth Watch, says 'it shouldn't be contingent' on one reporter to ask Biden tough questions.