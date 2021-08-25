Ex-director at Kids' Space pleads guilty to theft

Aug. 24—A woman awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to a federal theft charge arising from an embezzlement scheme.

Hilary McQueen pleaded guilty to one count of theft from an organization that receives federal program funds. As part of her plea agreement, McQueen admitted she "embezzled, stole and misapplied property" belonging to Kids' Space during a three-year period while she served as executive director.

The crime is punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment and a fine up to $250,000. A negotiated plea agreement would impose, subject to the findings of a pre-sentence investigation and other factors, a sentence that includes a period of probation for five years and restitution totaling $42,075.36 — the full amount of the loss.

McQueen and federal prosecutors state in court documents the sentencing terms take into consideration "the defendant's acceptance of responsibility," and "events and circumstances leading up to the commission of the offense." The negotiated terms also factor in "judicial economy" and "the interests of justice."

Holly Rosser Miller, Kids' Space board president, said directors "are grateful to the FBI and the U.S. attorney for holding Hilary accountable."

"On July 20, Hilary McQueen finally stood before a federal judge and admitted to stealing money meant to serve kids coping with the trauma of being raped, molested or abused," Rosser Miller said. "We are grateful to the FBI and the US Attorney for holding Hilary accountable for her theft which left Kids' Space in the hole financially when her embezzlement scheme unraveled nearly three years ago."

Rosser Miller said the commitment of directors "and very generous donors" helped Kids' Space, which serves "brave children as they heal and hold their own abusers accountable," survive the financial impact of McQueen's embezzlement scheme. That scheme, according to McQueen's plea agreement, began in 2015 and continued through 2018.

Pursuant to federal law, restitution payments are mandatory regardless of McQueen's ability to pay. Assets traceable to the fruits of the crime are subject to forfeiture, and the agreement does not preclude the prosecution of tax crimes that might be related to the theft from Kids' Space.

McQueen signed the plea agreement June 17, a day before criminal information was filed by federal prosecutors in U.S. District Court of Eastern Oklahoma. She pleaded guilty July 20. A sentencing date has yet to be scheduled.