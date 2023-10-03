Ex-Dodger Trevor Bauer settles lawsuits with sexual assault accuser
Attorneys for former major league pitcher Trevor Bauer say he and a woman who accused him of beating and sexually assaulting her in 2021 have settled their legal dispute.
Trevor Bauer and the first of four sexual assault accusers settled their litigation against each other Monday.
Sauce Gardner weighed in on a controversial call against him.
In a victory for Tesla, a California federal judge ruled over the weekend that a group of Tesla owners cannot pursue in court claims that the company falsely advertised its automated features. Instead, they will have to face individual arbitration. U.S. District Judge Haywood Gilliam's ruling isn't a win for the defensibility of Tesla's advanced driver assistance systems, Autopilot and Full Self-Driving (FSD), but simply for Tesla's terms and conditions.
Former President Donald Trump’s civil financial fraud trial gets underway in New York. The U.S. Supreme Court — minus Justice Clarence Thomas, who recused himself — refuses to hear an appeal filed by lawyer John Eastman about shielding emails he sent to Trump.
We all have our favorite draft targets, but it's also key to know which players to avoid. Let's examine 12 players you might want to fade at their ADP.
As first reported by Android Authority, code within the TikTok app indicates that TikTok might begin to test an ad-free subscription tier for users. The site reported that for $4.99, subscribers could get an ad-free experience on TikTok -- no other major strings attached, from the looks of it. TikTok confirmed to TechCrunch it's testing this product but only in a single, English-speaking market outside the U.S. It disputed the Android Authority report that said it was coming to the U.S. as small-scale tests don't indicate a product launch is inevitable.
October Prime Day takes place on the 10 and 11, but these Amazon device deals are available early. Shop doorbells, TVs and more.
Former President Donald Trump’s civil trial for business fraud began Monday at a New York state courthouse in Manhattan, where Trump is appearing in person. New York Attorney General Letitia James alleges Trump defrauded lenders by inflating the value of his assets.
The Fearless Fund suit is heating up in Atlanta’s 11th Circuit. A panel of three appellate judges on Saturday temporarily blocked Fearless Fund from awarding its $20,000 Fearless Strivers Grant to Black women entrepreneurs as the lawsuit filed against it makes its way through the courts. The American Alliance for Equal Rights (AAER), led by Edward Blum, who was behind the efforts to overturn affirmative action, sued Fearless Fund in August, alleging that its Strivers Grant program discriminates against non-Black women.
Ja Morant will be suspended for the first 25 games of the season after a string of incidents last season, including two in which he flashed a gun live on social media.
Both MLB and MLB.TV announced historic numbers in attendance and viewership, respectively, on Monday.
Oil is set to go lower after gaining 28% in the third quarter, according to Citi's commodity analysts.
Rivian reported Monday it produced 16,304 vehicles at its Normal, Illinois factory and delivered 15,564 to customers, a higher-than-expected result that puts the company on track to beat its estimates for the year. Rivian produces four vehicles: its two consumer vehicles, the R1T truck and R1S SUV, and two versions of its commercial van. Rivian has also worked on the efficiency within its Normal, Illinois factory and developed its own drive unit called the Enduro to reduce costs and lessen its dependency on suppliers.
Russ Francis made the Pro Bowl three times with the Patriots and won Super Bowl XIX with the Niners
Toyota's miniature Land Cruiser said to come to market in 2024. Internally called a 'Jimny killer,' could be called Land Hopper.
Come Tuesday, our eyes will be trained on the Manhattan Federal Court for the trial of Sam Bankman-Fried, the disgraced cryptocurrency entrepreneur accused of orchestrating “one of the biggest financial frauds in American history": the multibillion-dollar collapse of FTX, the crypto exchange he founded and led. SBF, as he's known, has pleaded not-guilty to some seven charges of fraud and conspiracy. How is it that SBF is _still_ getting super positive media coverage when the media has nothing good to say about the founders that have actually created things and brought value into the world?
The iconic Kellogg is now two separate companies. Here's why it happened.
Wakefield's 19-year MLB career included 17 years with the Red Sox and two with the Pirates.
With the AL West coming down to Game 162, the Rangers surrendered a division they led most of the year to the seemingly inevitable Astros.
Yahoo Sports' baseball writers offer their playoff predictions, from the wild-card winners to the World Series champions.