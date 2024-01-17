Ex-DOJ Official Lays Bare Trump's Latest 'Preposterous And Horrible' Tactic

Donald Trump is directly responsible for the harassment of officials involved in his multiple criminal and civil cases, Obama-era acting Solicitor General Neal Katyal said Tuesday.

Amid a recent uptick in threats, bomb hoaxes and fake swatting reports, MSNBC’s Jen Psaki asked Katyal if the harassment would be taking place “if not for” the Republican 2024 front-runner’s divisive comments.

“There’s no question in mind [it] wouldn’t,” Katyal replied.

“Judges, prosecutors, witnesses, court officials, they shouldn’t need round-the-clock protection and its defendant Trump’s hateful and dishonest rhetoric that’s fueling these kind of threats,” he added.

Katyal suggested Trump could “put an end to all this with a single social media post.”

“The public knows it, officials know it, Trump knows it,” he added. But Trump is “making a deliberate decision to stay quiet about these threats and stir it up and then pretend, ‘Oh, who me? I had nothing to do with it.’”

“It’s preposterous and horrible,” he added.

Watch the video here:

Related...