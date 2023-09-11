Ex-DOJ Official Predicts More Indictments In Trump Election Subversion Case

The D.C. grand jury investigating Donald Trump’s bid to flip the 2020 election result will reportedly meet again this week, and a former Department of Justice official doesn’t think it will bring good news for the former president.

On Sunday, MSNBC’s Jen Psaki asked former acting Solicitor General Neal Katyal if he thought more indictments were likely.

Katyal, who is now a legal analyst on the network, was unequivocal in his response.

“I do,” he told the former Biden White House press secretary.

Why? “Part of the reason is Donald Trump’s M.O. is obstruction of justice, it’s interference, it’s using one lawyer for a bunch of co-defendants to try to get them all singing on the same page,” Katyal explained.

Watch the interview here:

Katyal noted how a Mar-a-Lago employee was now cooperating with prosecutors in Trump’s classified documents case and “there’s a massive obstruction investigation going on there.”

“And I suspect something similar may happen with respect to Jan. 6 as well,” he added.

The indictment in the D.C. case included six unnamed co-conspirators who may still face charges. Trump’s trial is set to start on March 4.

Related...