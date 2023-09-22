Ex-Dona Ana Sheriff's deputy charged with violation of civil rights, obstruction of justice

Sep. 21—A Doña Ana County Sheriff's deputy who authorities say inadvertently videotaped his alleged sexual assault of a handcuffed female prisoner inside his patrol unit is facing federal charges of deprivation of rights under color of law and obstruction of justice.

Michael Andrew Martinez, 33, who was fired from the sheriff's office on Aug. 31, is also alleged to have tried to cover up the alleged assault by attempting to damage his sheriff's car's DVR system, which captures law enforcement events with cameras and recorders.

A thumb drive of a video of the April 30 assault inside the vehicle was nevertheless recovered from the damaged DVR system, according to a criminal complaint .

Along with the video showing Martinez touching the woman inside his marked unit, additional footage shows Martinez's actions later that day after he got off of work and went home, the complaint states.

"Loud crashing sounds" were heard on that footage and Martinez was seen walking back and forth from his house to his patrol vehicle several times, the complaint states.

"Based on my investigation, I believe this video shows Martinez attempting to damage the WatchGuard DVR system in his vehicle, in an effort to conceal his crimes from earlier that day," wrote FBI agent Armida Macmanus.

Martinez, who has previously worked for New Mexico State Police and the Hatch Police Department, is set for a Sept. 26 detention hearing before a U.S. Magistrate judge. His defense attorney couldn't be reached for comment Thursday.

Martinez faces up to life in prison if convicted of the charges, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in New Mexico, which noted his prior law enforcement history in a news release.

"If you have reason to believe you or someone you know may be a victim of Martinez, or if you have information about this ongoing investigation, please call the FBI at (505) 889-1300 or submit their tips online at tips.fbi.gov.," the release stated.

A spokeswoman for Doña Ana County declined questions posed by the Journal on Thursday, noting that Doña Ana County Sheriff Kim Stewart was planning a press briefing about the case on Friday.

The criminal complaint alleges that Martinez kidnapped and sexually assaulted the driver of a car that struck a tree on Snow Road and Mesilla Dam Road in Doña Ana County.

After Martinez responded to the crash about 3:30 a.m., he found two women standing near the vehicle, one of whom was the driver and registered owner of the vehicle.

According to his sheriff's report of the incident, Martinez decided to detain the driver for driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs and careless driving. He handcuffed her and placed her inside his marked unit. She agreed to produce a breath alcohol sample, so he drove to the main sheriff's office, where he administered a breath test. The first sample registered .04, and a second sample was insufficient. He then took her for a medical clearance from a local hospital, his report stated. Then, he contended, he took her to jail.

Two days later, Martinez made a claim of criminal damage to property, saying he went into his marked unit and noticed his GPS device had been disturbed and his center console damaged. A sheriff's sergeant who responded found the radio face removed, the DVR system damaged and the monitor destroyed. The vehicle was returned to the sheriff's office to see if any stored data on the system could be reviewed for possible evidence of the alleged robbery.

But according to the criminal complaint against Martinez, sheriff's officials found there was no forced entry into the vehicle and considered the circumstances surrounding the damaged property "suspicious."

The video later recovered showed Martinez entered the prisoner's compartment of the vehicle and began touching the woman, who was handcuffed behind her back, on her thighs and crotch and then her breast.

Investigators also believe Martinez intentionally disconnected the lens attachment on his body-worn DVR camera, which was different from the one in his marked sheriff's vehicle, so as not to record the sexual assault, the complaint alleges.