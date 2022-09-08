Ex-Drug-Trafficker breaks down eight trafficking scenes in movies and TV

Former cocaine trafficker Pieter Tritton rates eight trafficking scenes from movies and television for realism. He discusses the accuracy of drug-trafficking methods depicted in "Narcos" S1E1 (2015), featuring Pedro Pascal; "American Made" (2017), starring Tom Cruise; and "Breaking Bad" S3E9 (2010), with Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul, and Giancarlo Esposito. He also comments on drug-detection methods in "Blow" (2001), starring Johnny Depp and Penélope Cruz; "Miss Bala" (2019), starring Gina Rodriguez; and "Sons of Anarchy" S4E7 (2011), with Charlie Hunnam and Ron Perlman. Tritton analyzes the human impact of drug smuggling in "Maria Full of Grace" (2004) and "El Chapo" S1E1 (2017). Tritton began his journey as a small-time drug dealer in the UK, but eventually his operation supplied many major dealers in the UK. He then began importing cocaine from Ecuador to Europe through a cartel connection, impregnating cocaine into the lining of tents. Tritton was arrested in Ecuador and sentenced to 12 years in one of the world's most violent and corrupt prisons. Tritton now works as a public speaker on the dangers of drugs. Find more here: https://twitter.com/trittonpieter