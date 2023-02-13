Ex-Dunmore coach pleads guilty to harassment, furnishing liquor

Feb. 13—A 23-year-old former volunteer football coach in Dunmore admitted Monday in Lackawanna County Court that he gave a youth malt liquor and made inappropriate comments to students.

Mark Rinaldi, of 410 Reeves St., pleaded guilty to counts of furnishing alcohol to minors and cyber harassment of minors, both misdemeanors.

Assistant District Attorney Bo Loughney said in court the charges state Rinaldi sent messages to students commenting on their appearance and solicited sexual favors. He also provided a juvenile with malt liquor, Loughney said.

Judge Michael J. Barrasse accepted his guilty plea.

Dunmore police began an investigation June 6 after a report that Rinaldi made a comment at a graduation party he wanted to perform a sex act on a student.

In filing charges later that month, Detective Michael Lydon alleged Rinaldi sent messages to students inquiring about their sexuality, commenting on their appearance or making explicit references to sexual acts.

Dunmore's head coach, Kevin McHale, said after the charges Rinaldi was no longer a coach for Dunmore. When Lydon spoke with McHale, he said he never saw Rinaldi act inappropriately with a student.

Barrasse ordered the completion of a pre-sentence report before sentencing. Each count carries a maximum sentence of one year in jail and $25,000 in fines.

Reach afterward, Rinaldi's attorney, Paul Walker, declined to comment.

