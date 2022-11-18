Ex-East Hartford man gets 18 months for making ghost guns

Nov. 18—A man who made "ghost guns" in his East Hartford apartment, using a 3-D printer to make parts from plastic, was sentenced Thursday to 18 months in federal prison.

GHOST GUNS

DEFENDANT: Audley Reeves, who is around 30 and formerly lived in an apartment at 50 Church St. in East Hartford.

GUILTY PLEA: Engaging in the business of manufacturing firearms without a license.

SENTENCE: 18 months in federal prison.

The prison term imposed on Audley Reeves, who is about 30-years-old, by Judge Michael P. Shea in U.S. District Court in Hartford was below the range of 24 to 30 months recommended by federal guidelines.

But it was more severe than the sentence without prison time sought by Reeves' lawyer, Vicki H. Hutchinson, for engaging in the business of manufacturing firearms without a license.

In his sentencing memorandum, prosecutor Brian P. Leaming described a month-long investigation in which an informant bought a total of seven ghost guns from Reeves' co-defendant, John Lee Ortiz, also of East Hartford. Ortiz has pleaded guilty and is awaiting sentencing Feb. 3.

During a sale on Dec. 28, 2021, Ortiz told the informant that he had the "connections" and that his "boy," an apparent reference to Reeves, was the brains of the operation, according to the prosecutor.

Ortiz said his "boy" was moving, possibly to Massachusetts, and was out of the game, but that Ortiz had gotten him back into it, the prosecutor wrote.

Defense lawyer Vicki H. Hutchinson wrote in her sentencing memo that this was an attempt by Reeves to get out of the operation. She said he had given notice to the employer he and Ortiz both worked for and to the landlord of the building where he lived at 50 Church St.

Reeves moved to Chicopee, Massachusetts, to live with his girlfriend. The prosecutor described law-enforcement surveillance of Ortiz helping Reeves move on Dec. 30, 2021 — and Ortiz's sale to the informant later that day of two guns for $2,050.

"Reeves told the probation officer that he was unaware that Ortiz was selling the guns, which is either absurd or reflects an inexcusable attempt at willful blindness," the prosecutor wrote.

Reeves grew up in Jamaica, and the defense lawyer wrote that he did well in school until age 13, when his mother and older brother abandoned him to move to the United States.

Reeves "was left to live alone with his father, a caring, loving man, but a man who worked long hard hours outside of the home leaving little time for his son," Hutchinson wrote. Reeves "lost interest in school, stopped engaging socially with peers and eventually dropped out of school in the 11th grade," she continued.

His father worked for a plumbing and electrical company and got his son training and a job there. She said Reeves learned from his father and that they shared a bond "over all things mechanical and technical."

"As a consequence of the long hours he worked and the need to take care of his son, Audley's father had few friends," the defense lawyer wrote. She said Reeves continued this lifestyle after moving to the United States.

"Essentially he was a loner but kept himself busy tinkering with equipment," Hutchinson wrote. She added that he became intrigued with 3-D printing technology and began experimenting with it, sharing his enthusiasm with co-workers, including Ortiz, who she said suggested that he print a gun.

Reeves is free on $50,000 bond, and the judge gave him until Jan. 6 to report to prison. After he is released, he faces possible deportation to Jamaica.

