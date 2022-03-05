Ex-East Hartford officer files federal lawsuit claiming discrimination due to her sex, age

Mar. 5—EAST HARTFORD — A former police officer who was fired following her arrest in a domestic violence incident in 2020 has filed a federal lawsuit against the police chief, a lieutenant, and the town, claiming she received unfair treatment because of her age and sex.

Hartford lawyer James Brewer, who is representing ex-Officer Lisa Freeman, 54, of Andover filed the lawsuit on March 1. In it, Freeman claims she was denied due process and equal protection under the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. She is suing Police Chief Scott Sansom, Lt. Joseph Ficacelli, and the town of East Hartford.

Freeman's lawyer, as well as lawyers for the defendants, could not be reached for comment.

According to the lawsuit, Freeman began working for the East Hartford Police Department on Jan. 18, 1994, as a full-time police officer. She was a "conscientious, hard-working, and successful law enforcement officer," the lawsuit states.

On March 9, 2020, Deputy Chief Mack Hawkins initiated a complaint against Freeman of "domestic violence/conduct unbecoming" after learning of an off-duty incident in which she was involved.

Freeman was arrested after she turned herself in following the incident in March 2020 where she broke a window at the Bolton home of her ex-boyfriend, state police said. The man told state police he and Freeman had been dating on and off for seven years, and the incident occurred after he canceled plans he had with her that night. The man told state police Freeman arrived at his home later that night, demanded to be let in, and broke a window before leaving.

The disposition of that case where she had been facing misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct and third-degree criminal mischief could not be determined.

Freeman had also been arrested in 2014 in another domestic dispute incident, also in Bolton, where she was charged with second-degree criminal mischief, third-degree assault, and disorderly conduct. State police said Freeman damaged her boyfriend's property, but provided no other information at the time. Freeman was issued a protective order during the proceedings. Again, the disposition of that case could not be found on the Judicial Department's website.

According to the federal lawsuit, on April 14, 2020, Ficacelli — at the direction of Sansom — initiated an internal complaint that falsely determined Freeman violated department rules.

It was a "false and dubious" investigation used against Freeman as a pretext to fire her, the lawsuit claims. "During his investigation, Ficacelli purposely ignored or refused to consider exculpatory or exonerating information, omitted or misstated facts and information" in order to find against Freeman, it states. "Defendants conducted this sham investigation and instituted discipline against (Freeman) disparately from other males or younger officers because of her sex and age."

On April 27, 2020, Freeman was fired.

The termination falsely claimed an off-duty non-violent domestic incident she was involved in undermined the public confidence in police officers or departments, and was based on impermissible considerations of her age and sex, the suit states.

Moreover, the lawsuit states, male and younger officers in the department had similar or more serious violations than those found against Freeman. Those violations were either not investigated or the officers were not suspended or terminated.

"The East Hartford Police Department has never before terminated an officer for being involved in a domestic incident," the lawsuit states.

It also says that the injuries to Freeman were the direct and proximate cause of the intentional actions of Sansom and Ficacelli, and as a consequence she suffered economic harm, lost wages, health and pension time and benefits, emotional upset, loss of enjoyment in life, and anxiety and physical damages including loss of sleep, headaches, and continued irreparable harm to her reputation.

The lawsuit requests a trial by jury and seeks compensatory and punitive damages from each defendant, attorney's fees, and all costs associated with bringing the lawsuit.

