Ex EastEnders and Hollyoaks star Matt Lapinskas announces engagement

Soap star Matt Lapinskas popped the question to partner Karina Hind in a dreamy proposal.

Documented on Instagram, the big moment saw Lapinskas, best know for his work on EastEnders and Hollyoaks, on one knee to propose to fellow actress Hind.

"So last night I did a thing!" Lapinskas captioned the video of the surprise proposal, with a stunned Hind saying yes and kissing her now fiancé.

The couple later celebrated with champagne and a firework display in a series of images in which Hind's ring can be seen in all its sparkly glory.

"Since the day we met, you have brought love and laughter into my life, you are everything I could have dreamed of," Lapinskas wrote. "Life with you is pure and joyful, the memories we have created and will keep on creating will always be fun and full of happiness, I love the feeling and the butterflies I get when I see you smiling!

"They say love conquers all and with you I feel like I have conquered the world!

You make me the happiest I have ever been, and there is no one in this world I would want to share the rest of my life with than you!

"I tell you to chase your dreams and seize the moment so that's exactly what I'm doing …… @karinahind wifey to be, I love you."

Hind, who currently stars in the West End production of Matilda The Musical as Mrs Wormwood, reacted to the video, commenting: "My fiancé xxxxx I love you xxxxx" with a series of white heart emojis.

Lapinskas' fellow soap stars flocked to the comment section to congratulate their friend, including Hollyoaks' Haiesha Mistry, who wrote: "Huge congratulations mate!", while John Partridge, who played Christian Clarke on EastEnders, also congratulated the couple adding a red heart emoji.

