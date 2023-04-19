Ex-Edgewood officer sentenced to 60 days for parole violation

Apr. 19—ANDERSON — A former Edgewood police officer who was convicted of reckless homicide after a 2014 car crash will spend 60 days in jail for a parole violation.

James Foutch, 50, was recently arrested for a parole violation stemming from the 2014 death of Jesse Sperry and a second probation violation related to a 2021 conviction for invasion of privacy.

By agreement Tuesday between the prosecution and defense, Foutch was sentenced by Madison Circuit Court Division 4 Judge David Happe to serve 60 days at the Madison County jail.

After his release Foutch will be required to have in-patient treatment followed by placement in a residential halfway house.

The notice of violation filed in Madison Circuit Court Division 4 stated that Foutch arrived at the probation department office April 4 and admitted to driving while under the influence.

Foutch failed to abstain from the use of alcohol and, through a urine screen, tested positive for methamphetamine, according to a court document.

In 2015, Foutch, a 12-year veteran officer of the Edgewood Police Department, admitted to reckless homicide and criminal recklessness inflicting serious bodily injury after he rear-ended a car carrying Sperry, 23, and his pregnant wife, Rebecca Sperry, on April 6, 2014.

Rebecca Sperry was injured in the accident, and the couple's daughter, Autumn, was born later that day.

At the time of the accident, Foutch was off duty and driving a Yukon SUV at 92 mph when he hit the couple's car. He later admitted to an investigator that he had taken prescribed hydrocodone and unprescribed Xanax the morning of the accident.

Foutch was sentenced to 11 years, with eight years to be served in the Indiana Department of Correction and three years on probation. He was released from prison in spring 2019.

Two years later, he was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of invasion of privacy. His one-year sentence was suspended, and Foutch was placed on probation.

Later in 2021, Judge Happe returned Foutch to the Indiana Department of Correction for three years on a parole violation. Foutch had admitted to using methamphetamine while he was on probation.

