Ex-EH man gets 6 1/2 years for possessing shootout gun

Mar. 13—A former East Hartford man with a record of gun and drug crimes was sentenced last week to almost 6 1/2 years in federal prison after DNA testing tied him to a gun thrown from his girlfriend's car as it fled the scene of a Hartford shootout in 2020.

James "Pooka" Dudley, 36, who most recently listed a Hartford address, received the 77-month sentence from Judge Kari A. Dooley in U.S. District Court in Bridgeport after pleading guilty last April to possessing a gun after being convicted of a felony.

The prison term is at the bottom of the range recommended by federal guidelines.

It will be followed by three years of supervised release, which is similar to probation.

In a sentencing memorandum, prosecutor Brian P. Leaming wrote, "While Mr. Dudley has a history of accepting responsibility and correcting his behavior after his many arrests, he cannot maintain that correction for long."

One of Dudley's past convictions was for conspiring to rob a marijuana dealer who was shot and wounded by his co-defendant, Keith R. Shepard, during the robbery, which occurred in an apartment on Columbus Circle in East Hartford on July 10, 2011.

In 2018, Dudley pleaded guilty to federal charges of distributing crack cocaine and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Judge Alvin W. Thompson, who sits in U.S. District Court in Hartford, sentenced Dudley in November 2018 to the time he had already spent in jail, four years and four months.

Thompson said he was convinced that there was no longer a need to protect the public from Dudley.

While that case was pending, state authorities charged Dudley in four Hartford shootings — but dropped all of those charges a few days before Dudley entered his federal plea agreement.

One of the cases involved a shot that missed.

But victims were wounded in the other three cases, including a man who was shot in the neck as he sat in a car, drove himself to St. Francis Hospital and Medical Center, and underwent emergency surgery.

Dudley's latest conviction stemmed from an incident on Oct. 4, 2020.

Hartford police officers heard gunfire in the area of Rosemont and Addison streets in the city's north end and rushed to the scene.

One officer approached a vehicle that was being driven erratically, a white Infiniti, and ordered the driver to stop.

Instead, the driver put the vehicle in reverse and backed at high speed before hitting a parked vehicle, knocking down a woman who was trying to get in the driver's door and causing open wounds to her left knee and left hand, the prosecutor wrote.

Officers got the license plate number of the backing car and learned that it was registered to Dudley's girlfriend in East Hartford, according to the prosecutor.

He said Dudley threw a .40-caliber pistol out the vehicle's passenger's window, hitting a female officer in the face and upper chest.

In a subsequent interview with police, Dudley denied involvement in the shooting, driving his girlfriend's vehicle, or touching any gun since his most recent release from prison.

But testing showed that he could have been one of four contributors to DNA on the gun, according to the prosecutor.

He added that the DNA profile was at least 100 billion times more likely if it came from Dudley and three unknown people than if it came from four unknown people.

