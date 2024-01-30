Ex-Emmerdale star Richard Howard dies, aged 79

Former Emmerdale star Richard Howard has passed away at the age of 79.

The actor appeared on the ITV soap between 1979 and 1981, playing the role of vicar Bob Jerome in twenty episodes.

A statement from Howard's representatives at Scott Marshall Partners confirmed the sad news yesterday (January 29), explaining the star died "after a short illness".

ITV/Shutterstock

"It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our beloved client, Richard Howard, at the age of 79, after a short illness," the statement reads.

"He is survived by his son, three stepdaughters and nine grandchildren."

Among the actor's credits are an episode of Agatha Christie's Poirot titled 'Four and Twenty Blackbirds' back in 1989, in which he portrayed George Lorrimer. Howard also appeared in two Charles Dickens adaptations, playing the doctor in the 1999 TV series David Copperfield and Doctor Critchley in Oliver Twist, which aired that same year.

He also starred as Lord Liverpool in the BBC Radio 4 play The People's Princess about George IV’s wife Caroline of Brunswick.

ITV/Shutterstock

Howard had several stage credits under his belt, including the Olivier Award-nominated production of Shakespeare in Love – an adaptation of the 1998 film – at the Noël Coward Theatre, in which he portrayed Sir Robert de Lesseps.

His other theatre credits included tours of William Shakespeare's Twelfth Night, Macbeth and Romeo and Juliet across America, Europe and Asia.

Howard was also part of the cast of Oliver Award-winning play Stanley (focusing on the life of painter Sir Stanley Spencer) at the National Theatre, and a Kiln Theatre adaptation of Blues for Mr Charlie, based on James Baldwin's play about racial oppression in the US.



Emmerdale airs on weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV1, and streams on ITVX.

