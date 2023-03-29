Ex-employee accused of displaying gun at Wayne County plant

RICHMOND, Ind. — A Spiceland man is accused of displaying a handgun after resigning from his job at a Cambridge City business.

Dakota J. Haddock, 29, is charged in Wayne Circuit Court with unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon and intimidation.

Wayne County sheriff's deputies were sent to Sugar Creek Packing, 1200 Enterprise Road, on March 14 after Haddock reportedly told his supervisor he was "resigning from his position effective immediately."

Before he left the business, an affidavit said, Haddock brandished a handgun, "racking its slide," and told his former colleagues, "See you m-----------s later."

"This comment scared and worried the staff," a deputy wrote.

Investigators reviewed footage from surveillance cameras that they said showed Haddock with the gun.

The firearm charge is a Level 4 felony carrying up to 12 years in prison. Intimidation is a Level 5 felony with a maximum six-year sentence.

The Spiceland man remained in the Wayne County jail on Wednesday under a $75,000 bond. The case is set for trial on June 13.

He is forbidden from possessing firearms due to his criminal record, which includes Henry County convictions for dealing in meth, carrying a handgun without a permit and battery resulting in bodily injury.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Richmond Palladium-Item: Deputies: Man brandished gun at Cambridge City plant