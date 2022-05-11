Ex-employee accused of taking over $6,000

May 10—EAU CLAIRE — The former manager of an Eau Claire optometrist's office is accused with embezzling $6,144 from her employer since fall 2018.

Melissa B. Perkovich, 43, 1918 11th St., was charged last week with felony theft in business setting ($5,000-$10,000) and misdemeanor bail jumping in Eau Claire County Court.

In February, the bookkeeper for Sterling Optical, 4054 Commonwealth Ave., contacted Eau Claire police to report theft by the business' former office manager. Perkovich was fired earlier this year due to the workplace theft accusations.

The criminal complaint accuses Perkovich of taking cash paid by customers, marking them as unpaid on their accounts, but then altering financial records to show those as write-offs the business would absorb. The oldest suspicious write-off attributed to Perkovich in the business' records was in 2018 and the most recent one was in January.

A police officer spoke with Perkovich on May 5 outside the county courthouse about discrepancies with cash payments reported by her former employer.

Perkovich stated she'd been asked by the business owner to not record cash payments as a way to reduce royalties paid to the Sterling Optical corporation. She claimed she would put those cash payments in an envelope that would eventually be given to the store's owner. Perkovich stated she did not take money from the business for herself.

When the officer asked Perkovich why the owner would now be reporting the discrepancies as criminal theft, the former office manager said she was not sure. She added that it could be because she was behind in paying back a loan to the owner.

After interviewing Perkovich, the officer arrested her and brought her to the county jail.

Perkovich is free on bond while her case is pending. She is not allowed to have contact with Sterling Optical employees or patients, but her defense attorney can.

The charge for bail jumping is tied to her pending misdemeanor case filed in November for domestic battery and disorderly conduct.