Ex-employee can avoid criminal conviction for pawning items from work

Jun. 8—EAU CLAIRE — A former employee of an Eau Claire business has the opportunity to avoid a criminal conviction for removing serial numbers from items he took from work and pawned.

Benjamin J. Schwartz, 29, 710 Division St., pleaded guilty Tuesday in Eau Claire County Court to a misdemeanor count of removing manufacturer's identification marks.

As part of a one-year deferred agreement with prosecutors, the charge will be dismissed if Schwartz pays a $300 fine, commits no new crimes, performs 24 hours of community service, has no contact with SERVPRO, does not pawn any items at National Pawn & Loan Co., and pays restitution.

According to the criminal complaint:

The owner of SERVPRO reported the theft of company equipment on Dec. 3 to police. The business owner saw two fans and a dehumidifier that are the unique green color and models used by SERVPRO at an Eau Claire pawn shop.

Serial numbers were removed from two of the items, but remained on the third piece of equipment. According to the company's recordkeeping, that fan should've been in a storage warehouse.

An Eau Claire police officer asked a pawn shop employee for the name of the customer who got about $334 for the items. Schwartz's name was given, and the pawn shop agreed to put the items on hold.

SERVPRO's owner said the two fans and dehumidifier cost about $2,200 and wanted to press charges against the former employee.

On Dec. 5, the police officer went to Schwartz's home to talk about the equipment that was missing from SERVPRO. Schwartz said he'd gotten permission from his employer to use the items to dry out his flooded basement. He and his girlfriend were later fired from the company, which did ask that Schwartz return the equipment.

Schwartz told the officer he kept the items because he was angry due to his relationship with SERVPRO not ending on good terms. Schwartz admitted to pawning the items and that he was likely the one to remove the serial numbers and company labels from them.