Ex-employee charged after stolen water heaters appear for sale on Facebook

SAN ANGELO — An ex-employee of a San Angelo contracting company has been indicted after tankless water heaters were posted for sale online, according to court documents released Tuesday, April 12, 2022.

On Jan. 30, 2022, police met with employees of a contracting company about a reported burglary in the 5700 block of Melrose Avenue. Surveillance video showed a white Chevrolet Tahoe back up to an apartment unit, which was being used as storage for the company's equipment, earlier that morning, records state.

Others are reading: San Angelo man arrested after gunshots fired at apartment complex

A back window of the unit had been broken, and company property was taken. Employees stated only people who had worked for the company would know this unit was being used for storage, according to an arrest affidavit.

Another employee recognized the Chevrolet as one used by two former employees who had recently been terminated. One of the former employees told investigators he had sold the Chevrolet to the other former coworker in August 2021, records state.

A company official showed investigators screenshots of the ex-employee listing the Marey Eco180 Tankless Water Heaters on Facebook Marketplace. The official stated these heaters are not sold locally and match the ones stolen from the unit, according to the affidavit.

Steven Ward Howe

Steven Ward Howe, 53, was arrested Feb. 10 on suspicion of burglary of a building, possession of drug paraphernalia and several warrants. He remained in Tom Green County Detention Center in lieu of a $662 bond as of 9 a.m. Friday, April 15, according to online jail records.

Others are reading: San Angelo teen charged after multiple burglaries, including middle school, ends in pursuit

An indictment, filed in March, charged him with burglary of a building. This is a second-degree felony punishable by up to 2 years in jail and a fine not to exceed $10,000. A court date has been tentatively scheduled for late May, according to online court records.

Alana Edgin is a journalist covering Crime and Courts in West Texas. Send her a news tip at aedgin@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on San Angelo Standard-Times: San Angelo man indicted after water heaters stolen from prior employer