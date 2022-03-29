Ex-Employee Claims Liquid Global Exchange 'Scapegoated' Her for $90M Hack

Lavender Au
·2 min read

Don't miss CoinDesk's Consensus 2022, the must-attend crypto & blockchain festival experience of the year in Austin, TX this June 9-12.


A former employee of crypto exchange Liquid Global has filed a wrongful termination lawsuit against the company’s Singapore subsidiary, Quoine Pte Ltd, in Singapore's High Court.

Marisa McKnight, Liquid Global’s former head of product and marketing in Japan, where the company is based, claims that she “was simply being used as a scapegoat for the hack” of the exchange disclosed on Aug. 19, 2021. The company claimed hackers stole around S$97 million (about US$71 million) worth of digital currency, the filing says.

The size of the hack was later reported to be $90 million, and Liquid later obtained a $120 million loan from crypto derivatives powerhouse FTX, which eventually agreed to acquire Liquid outright for an undisclosed price. That deal was expected to close this month.

McKnight's statement of claim says:

  • Quoine did not inform McKnight internally about the hack despite the fact that she was in charge of communicating relevant social media posts from the Japan office.

  • She felt increasingly excluded and isolated; she resigned via email on Sept. 15, 2021.

  • In her exit interview, Chi Tran, Liquid Global’s chief marketing officer, and Graeme Doherty, the chief information officer, informed her that investigative bodies were waiting to investigate her in the United States and Japan, and that evidence pointed to her work laptop being involved in the hack. McKnight "strenuously denied any involvement in the [h]ack" during that conversation, the filing says.

  • She refused to travel to Japan or ship her laptop to Quoine “given baseless threats made against her” and the failure of Mike Kayamori, CEO of Liquid Global, to adequately address concerns she raised over email.

  • She was terminated on grounds of gross insubordination and a serious breach of obligations on Oct. 7, for which she maintains there were “no grounds."

  • She is suing for the loss of 60 shares, worth $210,000, plus loss of reputation and loss of future employment opportunities.

Liquid did not respond to a request for comment by press time.

MARISA MCKNIGHT v QUOINE PTE LTD by CoinDesk on Scribd

20220328 Cause Book Search_Redacted by CoinDesk on Scribd

Recommended Stories

  • Cameras are watching downtown Shreveport to help discourage, reduce crime

    The Real Time Crime Center is setting up cameras. Here's a look at the new edition to downtown Shreveport.

  • Oscars: Best Costume Design Winner Jenny Beavan Says She “Nearly Said No” to Designing ‘Cruella’

    Thanks to over-the-top creations for Emma Stone like a garbage-truck gown with a 40-foot train, Jenny Beavan won the Academy Award for best costume design for her work on Cruella at the 94th ceremony on March 27, 2022. The nod marked Beavan’s third Oscar win amid 11 nominations, previously winning for A Room With a […]

  • Alana Haim Is Angelic in a Scalloped Ivory Gown at the 2022 Oscars

    Sisters and fellow bandmates Este and Danielle Haim supported the 'Licorice Pizza' star on the red carpet.

  • Analysis-U.S. mulls shaking up stock trading rules to aid small investors

    Wall Street's regulator is considering changes to stock market rules to increase competition for orders and improve deals for retail investors, according to its top official Gary Gensler and industry executives. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is scrutinizing the practice of payment-for-order-flow (PFOF), in which wholesale market-markers pay brokers like TD Ameritrade, Robinhood Markets and E*Trade to route retail customer orders to them instead of to exchanges.

  • Boeing’s 737 MAX 10 Faces Delays. It Might Not Be a Major Problem.

    Approval delays for a new version of Boeing's 737 MAX could create a small overhang, says Cowen analyst Cai von Rumohr. He kept a Buy rating and $230 price target.

  • Juno cast reunites to remember a 'preggo' eggo and 'pork swords' at the Oscars

    Elliot Page, Jennifer Garner, and J.K. Simmons reunited at the 2022 Academy Awards to present the award for Best Original Screenplay.

  • Doctor Strange 2 runtime leaked, and it’s great news for MCU fans

    The hype around the Doctor Strange sequel is at No Way Home levels right now, and that’s all thanks to the multiverse aspect of the film. That will be enough to sell plenty of tickets ahead of the premiere, and we’ll soon see preorders start online. Theaters are already getting ready for the next MCU … The post Doctor Strange 2 runtime leaked, and it’s great news for MCU fans appeared first on BGR.

  • How Much is Volodymyr Zelenskyy Worth?

    Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy won the hearts of the western world recently when, upon the recent invasion of his country by Russia, he refused an offer from the U.S. to help him evacuate...

  • I paid over $750 in preparation to be a seat filler at the Oscars

    Our main assignment was simple: to blend in with the industry professionals who spent thousands of dollars for the experience.

  • Heidi Klum Flows in Silky Yellow Dress & Barely-There Heels at Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2022

    Klum attended the Vanity Fair Oscars 2022 after-party in Beverly Hills in a flowing yellow silk AZ Factory gown, paired with PVC-strap Gianvito Rossi sandals.

  • In Less Than a Decade, You Won’t Be Able To Afford a Home in These Cities

    When It Will Become Too Expensive Year: 2024 Projected home value: $466,593 U.S. median projected home value: $448,108 Difference in value: $18,485 Knoxville, Tennessee January 2022 home value: $299,342 One-year projected growth rate: 23.1% When It Will Become Too Expensive Year: 2024 Projected home value: $453,611 U.S. median projected home value: $448,108 Difference in value: $5,503 Dallas January 2022 home value: $308,661 One-year projected growth rate: 22.4% Dallas, with 1.3 million residents, is the third-largest city in Texas but also the ninth-largest in the United States. It boasts many firsts.

  • Sanctioned Russian oligarch who stepped down from his $22 billion investment firm says the company is scared to meet up with him personally

    After UK and EU sanctions, Petr Aven was barred from talking to LetterOne staff and locked out of the office, per the FT.

  • Southwest Airlines brings baggage to the Supreme Court

    At issue is a decades-long dispute over the meaning of a clause in the FAA. Lawyers for the Dallas-based airline go before the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday to assert that its baggage loaders and supervisors can be required to undergo arbitration when they file employment complaints.

  • Amazon Supposedly Asked Job Applicants to Solve This “Hanging Cable” Problem

    Amazon supposedly asks job applicants to solve this "hanging cable" problem. Here's what it looks like—and how to solve it.

  • These Photos Show How Some Bosses Are Really Cool And Others Are Simply A Nightmare To Work With

    Telling an employee to come into work after they've lost a loved one is pretty disgusting.View Entire Post ›

  • 22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time Job

    If you need a side job to create extra income, read this list of viable side jobs to create your own schedule and breaking out of the 9-to-5 grind. According to Business Insider, real estate and tourism businesses often hire local writers to craft city and neighborhood guides.

  • Hundreds laid off at McKesson facility as Covid vaccine demand wanes

    Hundreds of workers at a McKesson Corp. facility in Shepherdsville are being laid off due to decreased demand for Covid-19 vaccines. In a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification filing, Elite Staffing Inc., a temporary staffing agency that staffs workers to the facility, stated that 225 employees would be impacted by the reduction. In a statement to Business First, a spokesperson for McKesson said in addition to the workforce changes due to less demand for Covid-19, it was also adjusting its working shifts.

  • Two new plaintiffs will join the Brian Flores lawsuit on April 8

    On February 1, former Dolphins coach Brian Flores sent the NFL reeling with an unprecedented lawsuit alleging racial bias in the hiring, compensation, and retention of Black head coaches. On April 8, two more coaches will give even more fuel to the landmark litigation. Per a source with knowledge of the situation, two more plaintiffs [more]

  • Learning to live: Retirement offers a new way of being

    “This is a major life transition and for some can create a ‘loss of self’ because many of us feel we are what we do. Without my work, who am I?”

  • UPDATE 2-Russia will not supply gas to Europe for free, Kremlin says

    Russia is working out methods for accepting payments for its gas exports in roubles and it will take decisions in due course should European countries refuse to pay in the Russian currency, the Kremlin said on Monday. At a meeting of European Union leaders on Friday, no common position emerged on Russia's demand last week that "unfriendly" countries must pay in roubles, not euros, for its gas in the wake of the United States and European allies teaming up on a series of sanctions aimed at Russia. The Russian central bank, the government and Gazprom , which accounts for 40% of European gas imports, should present their proposals for rouble gas payments to President Vladimir Putin by March 31.