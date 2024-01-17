Ex-employee says Qdoba near State College didn’t pay workers overtime, lawsuit claims

A former employee of a Mexican restaurant in Happy Valley filed Tuesday a federal lawsuit that alleged the business flouted a labor law by not properly paying workers overtime wages.

Daniel Sbar alleged Qdoba Mexican Eats, 1908 N. Atherton St., also required some employees to work off the clock in what his attorney described as an intentional effort to deny workers a proper paycheck.

A message left Wednesday with the chain was not immediately returned.

The restaurant’s practices, Sbar’s lawsuit alleged, were “broadly imposed.” Attorney Patrick Howard sought to have the lawsuit certified as a class action.

The suit did not detail how many workers may have been affected or how much they may be owed. A message left Wednesday with Howard was not immediately returned.

The federal Fair Labor Standards Act established minimum wage, overtime pay, record-keeping and youth employment standards. Overtime pay at a rate of at least 1 1/2 times a workers’ regular pay is required after 40 hours of work in a workweek.

Sbar, along with other potential class members, sought unpaid back wages, coverage of attorney fees and more.