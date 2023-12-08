Ex-employee sentenced for trying to steal from Community Healthcare Center

A former employee of the Wichita Falls Community Healthcare Center has been sentenced to three years in prison after pleading guilty to trying to steal up to $130,000 from the center.

Rebeca Munoz was arrested in July on three charges of forgery and a charge of securing a government document through deception.

She entered a guilty plea in 78th District Court Friday.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit filed at the time Munoz’s arrest:

The health care center learned in May from Wells Fargo Bank that a check written on the center’s business account was made payable to Munoz, who worked at the center at the time.

The center’s business manager told police the check was a computer-generated forgery.

Munoz claimed at the time that someone who contacted her online sent the forged checks to the banks. She said she was supposed to get a percentage of the money. She also admitted to police she had attempted to make fraudulent transactions through two other financial institutions.

The Community Healthcare Center on MLK Boulevard is a nonprofit that offers primary healthcare, primarily to lower income individuals and families.

