Ex-EMS director is arrested again

Jun. 23—An ex-director of the Hono ­lulu Emergency Serv ­ices Department and former first-team volleyball All-American was arrested this month for allegedly violating a temporary restraining order secured by a former romantic partner who accused him of cocaine-fueled abuse.

An ex-director of the Hono ­lulu Emergency Serv ­ices Department and former first-team volleyball All-American was arrested this month for allegedly violating a temporary restraining order secured by a former romantic partner who accused him of cocaine-fueled abuse.

Mark Knapp Rigg, 66, who is 6 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 191 pounds, was arrested at 6 :30 p.m. Wednesday at 3221 Waialae Ave. He was released after posting $2, 000 bail.

Rigg did not immediately reply to a Honolulu Star-Advertiser request for comment.

According to a police citation connected to a June 3 criminal damage incident, Rigg was charged with four counts of violating a protective order and one count of fourth-degree criminal property damage by state criminal complaint.

He was released on $7, 500 bail in that case.

In an application for a TRO approved March 31, Rigg's ex-girlfriend told police Rigg "open handed slapped her and knocked me off my feet, " according to state court rec ­ords. On March 30 she alleged that Rigg slashed three of her four car tires and filled the locks of her home with glue.

On March 26, Rigg allegedly showed up at her house and told her he would kill himself if she didn't talk to him and date him. On Oct. 5 she told police that Rigg showed up at her home and work and told her he was "coming after me."

"For the past three years, I have been scared of the times Mark shows up and threatens me, " she wrote. "I need this harassment to stop."

Things started going bad in 2017, she told the court, when Rigg would go into cocaine-fueled rages and rip the covers off her in a bout of "cocaine psychosis." A judge granted her a six-month TRO.

Rigg filed a counter-TRO May 31, accusing the woman of desperately trying to win him back and of breaking his Apple watch, iPhone and potted plants. A judge granted him a three-month TRO.

Rigg's retirement was effective Dec. 30, 2016, and his appointment would have ended Jan. 2, 2017.

While he worked for the city, between November 2001 and his separation from city service, Rigg racked up 12 criminal and traffic citations, according to state court records.

Rigg was a volleyball standout at Punahou School, winning four varsity state championship titles that earned him a scholarship to Pepperdine University, where he was a two-time All-American and a member of the NCAA championship team.

Rigg was a paramedic for 26 years before he was appointed deputy director of the Emergency Services Department by Mayor Peter Carlisle.

When Mayor Kirk Caldwell won the election, he appointed Rigg director.