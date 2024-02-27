Ex-Erie couple convicted in fatal heist says sentences are too long. Judge does not budge

Michael J. Toles and Melissa A. Seaman stopped dating a while ago, but they still have a lot in common as partners in crime. They remain bound together by a drug-related murder case in Erie County Common Pleas Court.

In their latest shared experience, the former boyfriend and girlfriend have lost their attempts to get their prison sentences reduced in the fatal shooting of Erie resident Devin Way in January 2020.

Toles, 26, and Seaman, 23, got the sentences in exchange for cooperating against their two codefendants and pleading guilty to third-degree murder.

Erie County Judge Daniel Brabender has rejected the pair's requests that he lower their sentences of 12½ to 40 years in state prison — sentences that both agreed to as part of plea deals.

Toles and Seaman said their sentences were too harsh given their cooperation.

Toles wanted a minimum sentence of eight years. Seaman wanted a minimum sentence of 6½ years.

They both said they agreed to cooperate with the Erie County District Attorney's Office without a final agreement on how much time they would get. The prosecution and the defense lawyers — Anthony Rodriques for Seaman and Kelvin Morris, of Pittsburgh, for Toles — worked out the details after Seaman and Toles testified, according to court records.

Brabender said the sentences of 12½ to 40 years, which he imposed on July 31, were based on plea agreements that the defendants accepted in the end.

Brabender said the sentences were reasonable, based on the conduct of Toles and Seaman in the killing of Way, who was shot to death in a robbery over marijuana.

"There is no allegation by the Defendant that this Court abused its discretion," Brabender said in rulings he issued in both cases on Feb. 16. "While this Court is mindful of the box the Defendant was placed in by agreeing to cooperate without having a sentencing term agreement, that is not a reason to modify the sentence."

Toles and Seaman testified that they were involved in the planning of the robbery of Way, though neither was accused of shooting him. Toles and Seaman were dating at the time.

Seaman, who was 19 at the time, admitted to helping set up the ruse in which she and the other defendants planned to steal marijuana and what turned out to be $400 from Way, 26.

Toles, who was 22 at the time, admitted to holding a gun on Way as the plot unraveled moments before Way was shot.

Charges reduced to 3rd-degree murder from 2nd-degree

The requests for reductions came after Toles and Seaman already received sentencing breaks. They were both initially charged with second-degree murder and, if convicted, faced mandatory sentences of life without parole.

They both testified at trial that they were guilty of second-degree murder, an unlawful killing carried out during a robbery or other felony.

They both cooperated and got the charge reduced to third-degree murder, an unlawful killing with malice. They could have faced minimum sentences of as much as 20 years for third-degree murder, but got minimum sentences of 12½ years — sentences that Brabender left unchanged.

"We are pleased with the decision and believe the sentence is appropriate," said the prosecutor on the Way case, Chief Deputy District Attorney Jeremy Lightner. "It takes into account their immense culpability in the murder of Devin Way, though they didn't pull the trigger, but also their high level of cooperation."

Way was killed on Jan. 19, 2020, outside his residence on Southgate Drive near Usonia Avenue, off Peach Street and just north of West Grandview Boulevard.

The prosecution alleged that Erie resident Jakwaris Robison fatally shot Way and that another Erie resident, Marshawn Williams, was the leader of the robbery plot that also involved Toles and Seaman.

Defendants testified in another fatal robbery

With Toles and Seaman as the main witnesses against them, Robison and Williams, both 27, were found guilty of second-degree murder at trial in March 2021. Brabender a month later sentenced them to life plus additional time with no parole.

Toles and Seaman testified in another case that ended with the fatal shooting of an Erie resident in a botched attempt at robbing that victim of marijuana. The victim in that case was Patric Phillips, 25, killed on Dec. 7, 2019, at his residence at East 24th and Wayne streets.

Seaman and Toles were not charged in that case, which ended with the convictions of four defendants, including Williams.

Williams was convicted of second-degree murder in Phillips' death. He is serving an additional sentence of life without parole in that case.

The plea deals for Toles and Seaman considered their cooperation in both cases, Brabender said in his rulings on their sentences. Brabender said both defendants knowingly and voluntarily agreed to the deals as well as the sentences of 12½ to 40 years — terms that the defense and prosecution recommended to the judge.

"Most importantly," Brabender said in his rulings, "this Court placed much weight on the Defendant's agreement to recommend the sentences imposed."

