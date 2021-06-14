Ex-EU Brexit negotiator Barnier: UK reputation at stake in Brexit row

European Parliament holds final debate on EU-UK trade deal
PARIS (Reuters) - Michel Barnier, the European Union's former Brexit negotiator, said on Monday that the reputation of the United Kingdom was at stake regarding tensions over Brexit.

EU politicians have accused British Prime Minister Boris Johnson of not respecting engagements made regarding Brexit. Growing tensions between Britain and the EU threatened to overshadow the Group of Seven summit on Sunday, with London accusing France of "offensive" remarks that Northern Ireland was not part of the UK.

"The United Kingdom needs to pay attention to its reputation," Barnier told France Info radio. "I want Mr Johnson to respect his signature," he added.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Gareth Jones)

