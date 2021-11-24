Ex-executive stole $230K from sorority and used it on Amazon, Coach purchases, feds say

The former head of a national sorority accused of embezzling more than $228,000 from the organization and spending it on herself is headed to prison, federal authorities say.

Jeanine Henderson Arnett, 44, former executive director of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. was sentenced Tuesday, Nov. 23 to 16 months in prison after pleading guilty to bank fraud charges in April, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia.

Arnett’s husband, Diallo Arnett, 47, also pleaded guilty to the scheme and was sentenced to 12 months and a day in prison, authorities said.

Between October 2017 and September 2019, the couple stole and mismanaged more than $228,000 from the sorority’s bank accounts via money transfers and credit card transactions, the release states. They then used the funds to make personal purchases at Coach, Amazon, T-Mobile and other retailers, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors said the Arnetts also used Cash App to transfer $14,162.50 into their account.

The sorority fired Jeanine Arnett in August 2019 but didn’t discover the misappropriated funds until the following month, according to federal prosecutors.

The husband-wife duo will serve five years of supervised release upon completion of their prison sentences and are ordered to pay $228,357 in restitution, prosecutors said. The Arnetts must also pay the same amount in a forfeiture money judgment.

Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., is a historically Black sorority founded in 1913 that’s “committed to the constructive development of its members and to public service with a primary focus on the Black community,” according to the organization’s website.

The nonprofit is known for its long history of supporting higher education and public service initiatives.

