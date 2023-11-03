Ex-Exeter High School counselor jailed for sexually assaulting student faces new charge

MADBURY — A former Exeter High School guidance counselor who served time in prison for sexually assaulting a student is facing a new charge after police discovered she was volunteering at her child's youth baseball games.

Kristie Torbick, 44, of Lee, was indicted this month by a Strafford County grand jury on one count of prohibition from child care service of persons convicted of certain offenses, a Class A felony.

Torbick, a registered sex offender, was volunteering at Demerritt Park in Madbury in the snack shack during youth athletic events in June, according to detectives from the New Hampshire State Police Sex Offender Registry.

New Hampshire state law prohibits any person convicted of sexual assault against a minor from working or volunteering in a child care service, according to Strafford County Deputy Attorney Emily Garod.

An indictment is not an indication of guilt, it just means the grand jury found enough evidence to warrant a trial.

She is scheduled to be arraigned Nov. 9 in Strafford Superior Court. If convicted, Torbick faces a prison sentence of 7½ to 15 years.

Torbick convicted of sexually assaulting student

Torbick was previously sentenced to 2 ½ to 5 years after she was convicted of four counts of sexual assault in 2018. She also received a 3 ½ to 7-year suspended sentence as part of a negotiated plea deal that dropped four charges of aggravated felonious sexual assault.

According to police, Torbick worked as a student support counselor at Exeter High School and engaged in sexual acts with a 14-year-old student to whom she was providing therapy between December 2016 and January 2017.Prosecutors said she sent multiple partially nude or fully nude photos of herself to the victim. They said law enforcement recovered 23,000 messages sent between Torbick and the victim.

Torbick spent two years in prison before she was released in 2020 to serve the remainder of her sentence in home confinement.

At the time, her attorney filed a motion to have her released due to the COVID-19 pandemic, citing health risks given she is a cancer survivor. Judge Andrew Schulman denied early release but allowed her to finish the sentence at home via electronic monitoring.

While in prison, Torbick completed several group activities and treatments, including anger management, shame resiliency, and cognitive behavioral therapy, according to court records.

Police: Torbick found volunteering at snack shack

Detectives from the New Hampshire State Police Sex Offender Registry began investigating Torbick after they received a tip that she was volunteering to work at child athletic events in Madbury.

Investigators determined that between June 1-30 of this year, she had signed up and was volunteering at the field’s snack shack. They were assisted in the investigation by the Madbury and Lee police departments.

Garod, the deputy Strafford County attorney, said one of Torbick's children was a member of the youth baseball team. While Torbick was allowed to attend games, she was not allowed to volunteer.

Kristie Torbick

Matthew Glode, director of the Oyster River Youth Association, said his organization took immediate action to bar Torbick from volunteering when they learned of her presence at the snack shack. He said they asked their attorney to instruct her in a legal letter that she could not volunteer under any circumstances. He said the letter was sent within 24 hours of the first report of her volunteering.

Glode said ORYA has cooperated with local and state police. He also said the program is now actively reevaluating how snack shack volunteers will be approved in the future.

Glode said every adult who works with young athletes is given a background check. The snack shack, he said, has historically been staffed by parents, who do not supervise participants in the program.

“We prioritize the safety of our participants and volunteer coaches over everything else, and we always will,” Glode said.

Torbick to be arraigned on Nov. 9

Garod said Torbick is currently free and that her bail conditions will be determined at her coming arraignment. She said she expects Torbick to be allowed to post bail.

Torbick's suspended sentence could be brought back against her because of her charge in Strafford County, according to Garod. She said that would be up to the Rockingham County attorney's office, whom Garod notified about Torbick's new charge. Rockingham County Attorney Patricia Conway did not return a call seeking comment.

Mark Sisti, who has represented Torbick in the past, said Tuesday he could not comment because he had not yet been retained by Torbick on her newest charge.

