Ex-Falcons safety William Moore arrested for allegedly shooting at car

Former Atlanta Falcons safety William Moore was arrest after allegedly shooting into a car that had a child in the backseat.

The incident occurred Sunday at a park in Lawrenceville, Ga., about 30 miles northwest of Atlanta, according to reports.

The woman whose car Moore allegedly shot into, who asked not to be identified, told WSB-TV Channel 2 he shouted at her and accused her niece of hitting his child.

“He proceeds to say, your [expletive] niece slapped my daughter,” the woman said. “And I’m like, ‘Well, sir. I apologize. I didn’t see that. I know that they were playing together.”

Moore allegedly attempted to puncture the woman’s car’s tires. As she drove away, she accidentally hit Moore’s car, which is when the shots were fired at her vehicle.

Moore was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of misdemeanor cruelty to children, one count of criminal damage to property and one count of possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a crime, according to the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s office.

His bond was set at $21,700.

Moore was drafted by the Falcons in 2009 in the second round out of Missouri. He made the Pro Bowl 2012 and signed a five-year, $32 million contract the following season, but was released after just three seasons and retired.