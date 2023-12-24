Ex-Fall River mayor Jasiel Correia moved to third federal prison in a month: Top stories

As we kick off a new week, let's take a look back at the week that was.

Top stories this past week included:

Some season previews for local sports. First up, a look at where local wrestling teams stand this winter. Plus, we've got a winter preview for the Herald News indoor track and field teams.

The latest Greater Fall River real estate report, featuring a ranch home in Somerset that sold for $599,900. The house on Broad Cove Street was built in 1999, and has three good-sized bedrooms, a spacious kitchen, a cozy family room, and a screened-in porch and gazebo. Check out this property, as well as other recent top-sellers.

These were the most read stories of the week on HeraldNews.com:

Ex-Fall River mayor Jasiel Correia moved to third federal prison in a month

Convicted former Fall River mayor Jasiel Correia II has been moved for the third time in a month, to another federal prison.

It's not clear if he will land there for any amount of time.

According to the Bureau of Prison inmate tracker website, as of this writing, Correia was in a federal facility in Oklahoma City, OK.

Then-mayor Jasiel Correia gives a speech after losing the recall vote but winning the recall election, in March 2019 at Barrett's Waterfront in Fall River.

Herald News Reporter Jo C. Goode has the story.

Somerset family's Christmas display lights up the night

A home on Patton Avenue in Somerset is certainly making spirits bright.

Christmas decorations at the Hill's Patton Ave home in Somerset Thursday Dec 14, 2023.

Check out this holly jolly holiday display, that's been lighting up the night this season.

One of Fall River's best Portuguese restaurants is up for sale

A standout among the city's Portuguese restaurants is for sale.

O Gil, a County Street fixture for more than 30 years, is for sale because owners and brothers in law Victor Fagundo and Felisberto Souza are retiring.

Learn a little more about the restaurant's history, and what's included in the sale.

The millionaires' tax is funding Fall River and New Bedford roadwork

The state’s millionaire's tax is funding more than $4 million for SouthCoast transportation work, including paving work, sidewalks, bike lanes, and more.

Here's how the funds are being shared with SouthCoast communities.

Crowd-pleasing, savory and sweet charcuterie boards to try around the Fall River area

'Tis the season for parties and gatherings.

If you're looking for something delicious to share when dining out with family and friends, or something to bring to one of those parties, how about trying a charcuterie board?

A charcuterie board at Thyme Blossom, 10 Purchase St., Fall River.

We've rounded up some Fall River area restaurants that are serving up savory and sweet charcuterie boards that are sure to be crowd-pleasers.

