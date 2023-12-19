Ex-Fall River mayor Jasiel Correia moved to third federal prison in a month. What we know

FALL RIVER — Convicted former Fall River mayor Jasiel Correia II is on the move again in his travels through the federal prison system.

According to the Bureau of Prison inmate tracker website, Correia is now in a federal facility in Oklahoma City, OK.

It’s not clear if the 32-year-old ex-politician will land there for any amount of time. This is the third time he has been moved in a month.

According to the BOP’s website, the prison is an “administrative security federal transfer center.”

“The average length of stay is 4 to 6 weeks. Inmates are not housed at the FTC any longer than necessary. It is not unusual for other inmates to arrive after you and depart before you. Movement is normally based upon when you were designated; not when you arrived at the FTC,” according to the BOP.

Correia, found guilty of corruption and fraud charges and sentenced to six years in prison, was originally held at a federal prison in Berlin, New Hampshire, starting in April 2022.

But most recently, he was transferred to the Federal Detention Center Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, after a stopover in the notorious Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Why do federal prisoners get moved?

The BOP does not release any details of why a prisoner is transferred to other prisons, like Berlin, which is located in the White Mountains of New Hampshire.

However, on Oct. 26, The Herald News received an email from the Berlin prison written by Special Investigative Services Tech Hunter Braase.

The investigator requested a copy of an article reported by the newspaper in July 2022 regarding Correia’s wife starting her own app company called “ItsaVibe” just 11 days before Correia reported to federal prison with a Boston-based partner. The app is reminiscent of his app SnoOwl, which was at the center of the fraud charges against him.

The app is on the Apple iStore, but it does not appear to be functional.

Braase never responded to a request for information on whether there is or was a BOP investigation related to Correia.

When is Jasiel Correia scheduled to be release from prison

Correia is set for release on Oct. 29, 2026, according to the BOP website.

